Author to speak at Governor’s Lecture in the Humanities

Humanities Nebraska will present the 27th annual Governor's Lecture in the Humanities at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, with New York Times bestselling author Candice Millard speaking at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St.

Millard’s lecture, "A Clear and Steady Eye: Storytelling and Our Shared History," is free and open to the public.

The benefit dinner that precedes the free lecture raises funds for Humanities Nebraska’s statewide programs.

Free lecture tickets are available through the Lied Center by calling 402-472-4747. Sponsorships and tickets to the benefit reception and dinner at the Embassy Suites hotel are available through Humanities Nebraska at www.HumanitiesNebraska.org or by calling 402-474-2131.