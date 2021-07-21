Annual event raises nearly $140K at Junto Wine for Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach

Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach hosted the annual Feeding the Soul of the City fundraising event on June 17 at Junto Wine. Because of the generosity of 50 corporate and individual sponsors, the 225 guests who attended and the many who gave donations prior to the event, Matt Talbot raised a gross total amount of nearly $140,000.

The money raised will support the day-to-day hunger relief and homeless prevention services of the community kitchen and outreach center.

Compassion in Action Awards were presented to John Turner and the St. Francis & St. Clare Hunger Relief Team.

Turner, who currently works at Nebraska Investment Finance Authority, has been a long-time partner of Matt Talbot during his nearly 30-year career of addressing housing barriers and advocating for people experiencing homelessness, substance use and mental health challenges.

The St. Francis & St. Clare Hunger Relief Team is a multi-generational family that has served a homemade and nutritious dinner on the fourth Thursday of every month (including Thanksgiving!) for 21 years and counting.