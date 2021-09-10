A nation of heroes

On Sept. 11, 2001, the United States was brought to its knees. Every conversation was woven with stories of heroism and sadness. We tried to imagine what if it had been us at 8:46 a.m. in the North Tower, or 9:03 a.m. in the South Tower.

In the aftermath we mourned, took deep breaths, placed one foot in front of the other, united ourselves and vowed to reject terrorism. We stood strong.

Twenty years later, media continues to share stories of heroism. Men and women have risked their lives to help one another from floods, hurricanes, fires or, more recently, helping others flee tyranny. I do not wish to minimalize the heroism of these people, but have you ever thought of the heroes we meet every day? Do you consider yourself a hero?

Politics, religion, ethnicism and gender have nothing to do with heroism. According to Christopher Reeves, aka Superman, “A hero is an ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles.”