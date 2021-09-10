A nation of heroes

On Sept. 11, 2001, the United States was brought to its knees. Every conversation was woven with stories of heroism and sadness. We tried to imagine what if it had been us at 8:46 a.m. in the North Tower, or 9:03 a.m. in the South Tower.
In the aftermath we mourned, took deep breaths, placed one foot in front of the other, united ourselves and vowed to reject terrorism. We stood strong.
Twenty years later, media continues to share stories of heroism. Men and women have risked their lives to help one another from floods, hurricanes, fires or, more recently, helping others flee tyranny. I do not wish to minimalize the heroism of these people, but have you ever thought of the heroes we meet every day? Do you consider yourself a hero?
Politics, religion, ethnicism and gender have nothing to do with heroism. According to Christopher Reeves, aka Superman, “A hero is an ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles.”
A profusion of challenges exist today as well as good choices. Perhaps heroism is greeting everyone with a smile … mask or no mask; roofing a stranger’s new home on a hot day; writing a sermon for a dwindling church audience; being the safety officer at a school traffic crossing; voting for the first time; cheering for the home team; or patiently waiting for a green light. Heroism truly does exist in everyone.
History books tout many heroes. The reality is Mother Nature happens. Wars happen. People are born and people die. We matter and America matters. Let us celebrate heroes first by doing good acts and acknowledging the hero within ourselves. Mary McCarthy, American author, hit the nail on the head when she proclaimed, “We all live in suspense from day to day; in other words, you are the hero of your own story.” Go for it. Be a hero.
Robbie Nathan may be reached at rubydwrites@yahoo.com. She wants to thank all the heroes, big and small, because they make evil look bad … just by doing what is right.