2 Lincoln nonprofits receive $10K impact grants

First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) has awarded $517,000 in impact grants to 24 organizations across Nebraska and western Iowa, including grants to the following nonprofits in Lincoln:
• $10,000 – Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties (Lincoln): Provides support for financial well-being programs designed to move low- to moderate-income individuals to greater economic stability through financial education, coaching and matched savings opportunities for asset-specific purchases.
• $10,000 – Nebraska Children and Families Foundation (Lincoln): Supports the LEAP (Learn and Earn to Achieve Potential) program, which provides academic enrichment and other support to help young people with foster care experience successfully complete high school and build paths to careers by earning a postsecondary degree or credential.
“At FNBO, we envision a future where all our communities are strong and successful. To achieve that vision, every individual must have access to the tools, resources and opportunities that help them improve their overall financial well-being,” said Alec Gorynski, vice president of community development and corporate philanthropy for FNBO. “That’s why our Impact Grant Program focuses on the long-term success of our communities by directing our investments to community partners who are working to create pathways to financial well-being for our neighbors.”
Grants for education and workforce development purposes will enable FNBO’s community partners to provide programming to help bring individuals closer to economic self-sufficiency. FNBO extends support to organizations that will provide adult basic and financial literacy education, employment case management, vocational and workforce skill building and career exploration to an estimated 9,400 individuals.
For more information about FNBO’s impact initiatives, visit fnbo.com/impact.