2 Lincoln nonprofits receive $10K impact grants

• $10,000 – Nebraska Children and Families Foundation (Lincoln): Supports the LEAP (Learn and Earn to Achieve Potential) program, which provides academic enrichment and other support to help young people with foster care experience successfully complete high school and build paths to careers by earning a postsecondary degree or credential.

“At FNBO, we envision a future where all our communities are strong and successful. To achieve that vision, every individual must have access to the tools, resources and opportunities that help them improve their overall financial well-being,” said Alec Gorynski, vice president of community development and corporate philanthropy for FNBO. “That’s why our Impact Grant Program focuses on the long-term success of our communities by directing our investments to community partners who are working to create pathways to financial well-being for our neighbors.”