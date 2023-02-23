Whither doth this legislative session go?
It looks like the train has left the station and is headed down the track to enactment of a strong and broad conservative agenda.
Legislative opponents are left with the option of trying to delay it and that has led to a filibustered legislative session.
Not much noticed is a pending legislative bill that would open a pathway for citizens to protest and seek prosecution of persons responsible for allowing "obscene materials," including pornography, to be available in public libraries.
It's part of a broader bill, LB441, introduced by Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston.
A cannon shot in the culture war already impacting universities and already visible in the approaching 2024 presidential campaign.
The bill was referred to the Legislature's Judiciary Committee.
indpendent core of republican senators gone
