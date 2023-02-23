Whither doth this legislative session go?

It looks like the train has left the station and is headed down the track to enactment of a strong and broad conservative agenda.

Legislative opponents are left with the option of trying to delay it and that has led to a filibustered legislative session.

Not much noticed is a pending legislative bill that would open a pathway for citizens to protest and seek prosecution of persons responsible for allowing "obscene materials," including pornography, to be available in public libraries.

It's part of a broader bill, LB441, introduced by Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston.

A cannon shot in the culture war already impacting universities and already visible in the approaching 2024 presidential campaign.

The bill was referred to the Legislature's Judiciary Committee.

****

term limits poll

indpendent core of republican senators gone