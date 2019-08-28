The good side (heads): Steven Montez and Laviska Shenault give the Buffaloes one of the top quarterback-receiver combinations in the country, something Nebraska fans are all too familiar with. Montez is a senior with 27 career starts. Shenault is likely headed to the NFL after this season.
The flip side (tails): A lot of unknowns with a new coach in Mel Tucker. Colorado lost its final seven games last season after starting the year 5-0. Can Tucker, the former defensive coordinator at Georgia and Alabama, bring more toughness to the Front Range?