Top recruiting classes
Here were the top recruiting classes in college volleyball for the 2023 recruiting class (freshmen this season), as ranked by Prepvolleyball.com:
1. Nebraska
2. Texas
3. Purdue
4. Stanford
5. Ohio State
6. Minnesota
7. Baylor
8. Pittsburgh
9. BYU
10. Florida
Brent Wagner
Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter
