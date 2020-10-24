College towns are the losers this football season. 'This year is the year of survival'

The university only allows students and faculty to attend home games, and the stadium's 77,622 seating capacity is never filled by more than 20%. Notre Dame will play 11 regular-season games, including six at home, just one less than last year.

"The tourism industry here has been decimated and then when you take away visitors who would come here for the very successful football program, it's even that much more devastating because there is nothing to replace that revenue," said Rob DeCleene, executive vice president of the South Bend Regional Chamber.

The Oliver Inn Bed and Breakfast, located about 3 miles from Notre Dame's iconic Touchdown Jesus, is usually sold out months in advance for each home game weekend, for which guests pay roughly double the standard $190 nightly rate.

The inn's occupancy rate has come back somewhat from its low of 10% in April, but last month it was still only about 40% full. Owners Tom and Alice Erlandson said they've had no other option but to refund football weekend deposits, cut their budget and hope they get through this year.

"It's our livelihood, our business. We have nowhere else to go," Alice Erlandson said. "We'll do what it takes to get to the other side."