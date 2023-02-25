SATURDAY'S RESULTS
BIG TEN
No. 5 Purdue vs. No. 17 Indiana
Iowa 112, Michigan State 106, OT
Nebraska 78, Minnesota 67
TOP 25
No. 1 Houston at East Carolina
No. 2 Alabama 86, Arkansas 83
No. 3 Kansas 76, West Virginia 74
No. 6 Virginia at North Carolina
Arizona State 89, No. 7 Arizona 88
No. 9 Baylor 81, No. 8 Texas 72
No. 10 Marquette vs. DePaul
No. 12 Gonzaga vs. No. 15 St. Mary's, late
- Meet Tory Pittman, the 14-year-old Nebraskan with a Husker football offer
- Tracking Nebraska's next winter storm. Here's the latest on timing, snowfall, and ice amounts
- Cheerleader competes by herself at Nebraska state competition, but crowd doesn't let her feel alone
- Nebraska to play volleyball match at Memorial Stadium in historic 'statewide celebration' event
- Lincoln elementary student brings loaded handgun to school
- Ex-Husker Adrian Martinez drafted in USFL by former Nebraska coach Mike Riley
- Lincoln man, 33, charged with possession of child pornography
- Lincoln man threatened to kill woman he had affair with, police allege
- Lincoln woman, 37, killed in Friday crash near Palmyra
- A year later, a self-taught, nationally recognized Lincoln chef is still getting better
- Nebraska stuns Maryland behind Sam Hoiberg's late-game heroics in OT
- Lincoln man sexually assaulted teen after picking her up from school during lunch, police say
- Miniature bowling alley & bar opens location in southeast Lincoln
- Boys basketball ratings, 2/21
- Lincoln Police shock 14-year-old boy with Taser following reported assault
Florida State 85, No. 13 Miami 84
No. 14 Kansas State 73, Oklahoma State 68
Villanova 79, No. 19 Creighton 67
No. 22 San Diego State at New Mexico, late
Oklahoma 61, No. 23 Iowa State 50
No. 24 TCU 83, Texas Tech 82
Mississippi State 69, No. 25 Texas A&M 62
GPAC
Jamestown 95, Concordia 77
OTHER STATE COLLEGES
Bemidji State 79, Wayne State 71
Fort Hays State 45, Nebraska-Kearney 42
Peru State 76, Evangel 71, OT
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!