College hoops notes

Obi Toppin and Anthony Grant spent the season transforming Dayton from an unranked team that wasn’t even picked to win its conference into one of the nation's best, complete with the most wins in program history.
The pair behind the Flyers' remarkable rise claimed The Associated Press’ top individual honors: Toppin is the men’s college basketball player of the year and Grant is the coach of the year.
“Our team is very appreciative of what we accomplished,” Toppin told the AP, “just because we made history at our school.”
Indeed. Dayton (29-2) went from being picked to finish third in the Atlantic 10 to No. 3 in the final Top 25 poll, matching the program’s best poll finish, first set in 1956. The Flyers went unbeaten in league play and in road games, leaving them positioned to claim a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament that was canceled amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
Now Dayton has its first winners of the AP’s top awards, joining St. Joseph’s in 2004 (with Jameer Nelson and coach Phil Martelli) as the only programs in the past 40 seasons to claim both in the same year.
The 6-foot-9, 220-pound Toppin followed his unanimous selection to the AP All-America first team by appearing on 34 of 65 ballots from Top 25 voters, who submitted ballots after the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament.
Iowa junior Luka Garza was second in the balloting, earning 24 votes after averaging 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Hawkeyes.
Gopher going pro: Minnesota center Daniel Oturu said he is declaring for the NBA Draft after leading the Big Ten in rebounding and blocked shots as a sophomore.
The 6-foot-10 Oturu averaged 20.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game this season. He was second in the conference in scoring.
Former St. John's player dies: Lee Green, a defensive standout who played on two NCAA Tournament teams for St. John's, has died. He was 49.
The Big East Conference school announced the death on Tuesday without identifying a cause. The New York Post quoted former teammate and friend Lamont Middleton in reporting Green's death was related to the coronavirus.
New York City native, Green played for St. John's from 1991-94. He averaged 2.3 points.
Georgia Tech getting transfer: Former Georgia center Rodney Howard is planning to transfer to in-state rival Georgia Tech. The 6-foot-11 Howard, from Ypsilanti, Michigan, averaged 1.3 points in 24 games.
