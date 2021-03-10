College hoops glance

Tre Williams scored 14 points and Jamal Mashburn Jr. 11 and Minnesota snapped a seven-game skid with a 51-46 win over Northwestern in the first round of the Big Ten Conference tournament on Wednesday in Indianapolis.

The Golden Gophers advance to take on fifth-seeded and No. 9 ranked Ohio State on Thursday.

Minnesota pulled out the win despite shooting a paltry 37% (18-for-49) while making just 10-of-24 (42%) from the foul line.

Down the stretch, however, the Wildcats didn't help their cause when with a 46-39 lead with 4:20 to go they never scored again. Despite a 3-for-10 shooting effort, Minnesota's Marcus Carr drained back-to-back fadeaway jumpers and 2 of 3 foul shots in a 90-second span and the Golden Gophers led 49-46 with 72 seconds left.

Big Ten women

Northwestern 67, Illinois 42: Lindsey Pulliam scored 21 points and fifth-seeded Northwestern used a lock-down first half to roll over 12th-seeded Illinois on Wednesday in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis. The Wildcats limited the Illini to eight points in the first half to take a 30-point lead before coasting into Thursday's quarterfinal matchup with second-seeded Michigan.

Michigan State 75, Penn State 66: Alyza Winston hit five three-pointers, including back-to-back big shots in the fourth quarter, and scored 23 points to lift seventh-seeded Michigan State to over 10th-seeded Penn State. Shortly after Winston's three's put the Spartans on top 62-56, Nia Clouden made two breakaway layups, the first on her steal and the second on Winston's, that made it 68-58 with 3:47 to go.

