College hoops glance:

No. 10 Virginia 78, Virginia Tech 68: Kihei Clark had 20 points and became Virginia's career victories leader as a player with No. 111 as the No. 10 Cavaliers in Charlottesville, Virginia, handed Virginia Tech its sixth straight loss.

Armaan Franklin added 15 points and Jayden Gardner 12 for the Cavaliers (14-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). Clark was tied with Mamadi Diane (2017-20) on the overall victories list and with 64 career ACC wins.

Darius Maddox led the Hokies (11-7, 1-6) with 13 points and Grant Basile had 12. Virginia Tech's losing streak has come after winning 11 of its first 12 games.

The Hokies used an 11-0 run in the first half to lead 21-19, but Virginia canceled that with a 21-10 run to close the half.

West Virginia 74, No. 14 TCU 64: Kedrian Johnson scored 20 points and West Virginia built a big early lead and outlasted No. 14 TCU in Morganstown, West Virginia.

Jimmy Bell Jr. added 15 points and 12 rebounds for West Virginia (11-7, 1-5 Big 12), whose players slapped hands with the student section after breaking a five-game losing streak.

Mike Miles Jr. scored 21 points while Emanuel Miller and Damion Baugh had 13 apiece for TCU (14-4, 3-3), which has lost three of its last four after starting the season 13-1.

After a lackluster first half, the Horned Frogs made it interesting toward the end.

Down 17 with 11 minutes remaining, TCU sank eight free throws during a 13-2 run. Miles then hit a 3-pointer and an ensuing free throw after getting fouled, and Jakobe Coles made layups on back-to-back possessions to pull the Horned Frogs within 62-60 with 5:17 left.

Seton Hall 67, No. 15 UConn 66: Kadary Richmond had a game-high 18 points and 10 rebounds, while KC Ndefo had 14 points, including a last-second layup, in Newark, New Jersey.

Ndefo grabbed his eighth rebound and had a follow-up layup with 1.6 seconds left.

UConn was without coach Dan Hurley due to COVID-19.

The Huskies were trying to halt a two-loss skid. Adama Sanogo scored 16 points and five rebounds, while Jordan Hawkins was an efficient 4-of-8 for 13 points to go along with six rebounds.

No. 16 Auburn 67, LSU 49: Wendell Green Jr. and Jaylin Williams each scored 14 points in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to lead Auburn to its fourth straight victory.

KJ Williams and Trae Hannibal scored 16 points apiece for LSU (12-6, 1-5 Southeastern Conference), which dropped its fifth straight conference game.

Auburn (15-3, 5-1) never trailed in the game and was only seriously threatened in the early minutes of the second half. LSU, which scored 21 points in the first half, finally came to life after the break.