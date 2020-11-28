College hoops glance

Aaron Henry had 14 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and three assists to help No. 13 Michigan State beat Notre Dame 80-70 on Saturday night in East Lansing, Michigan.

The Spartans (2-0) closed the first half with a 17-0 run over seven-plus minutes and scored the first nine points of the second half to take a 22-point lead.

The Irish got off to a strong start in their opener and led 26-22 before going scoreless for nine-plus minutes, a drought that started in the first half and carried over to the second.

Minnesota 88, Loyola Marymount 73: Marcus Carr scored 22 of his 28 points in the first half and Minnesota beat Loyola Marymount in Minneapolis. Both Gach added 17 points and Liam Robbins had 10 for the Golden Gophers (2-0). Carr, Gach, and Robbins combined for seven of the Gophers' eight three-pointers.

Penn State 86, VMI 65: Jamari Wheeler scored a career-high 18 points and Penn State used a 17-3 run early in the second half to break away for a home win in Jim Ferry's first game as the Nittany Lions coach.

