College hoops glance

Christian Bishop recorded 17 points and eight rebounds to lift Creighton to a 72-60 win over Oral Roberts in men's basketball Tuesday night in Omaha.

Ty-Shon Alexander had 14 points and eight rebounds for Creighton (6-2), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Marcus Zegarowski added 14 points and six assists. Mitch Ballock had 12 points and six rebounds for the home team.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Emmanuel Nzekwesi had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (3-5). Deondre Burns added 10 points.

Arkansas State 78, Omaha 73: Jerry Johnson had 22 points as Arkansas State beat Omaha in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Johnson shot 5-for-6 on three-pointers. Caleb Fields had 16 points and six assists for Arkansas State (6-2). Canberk Kus added 10 points. Antwon Jackson had seven rebounds. JT Gibson had 14 points for the Mavericks (5-5).

No. 1 Louisville 58, No. 4 Michigan 43: Jordan Nwora had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Louisville held Michigan to a season-low 26% shooting mark for a 15-point victory in Louisville, Kentucky, in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Cardinals (8-0) shot just 37% but their defense stifled Michigan (7-1) much of the night as they earned a signature victory one day after claiming the top spot in the AP Top 25 for the first time in six years.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.