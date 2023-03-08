One day after Taysha Rushton carried the Concordia women's basketball team to victory in the first round of the NAIA national tournament, the Bulldogs ran into defending national champion Thomas More on its home court in Cressview Hills, Kentucky.

Rushton scored 14 points for Concordia, but hot shooting from the Saints and 22 points by Zoie Barth doomed the Bulldogs in a 98-69 loss.

The Saints shot 53.6% (15-for-28) from the field and hit 10 three-pointers in the first half, when they took a 48-30 lead.

Thomas More followed up in the second half with eight more three-pointers and shot 63% from the floor.

Mackenzie Toomey added 11 points for the Bulldogs, who finish the season 20-12.

Jamestown men 95, Peru State 88: Five players scored 15 or more points for the Bobcats in Jamestown, North Dakota, but Jamestown's Mason Walters and Marc Kjos countered them in the men's NAIA Tournament. Walters scored a game-high 35 points and Kjos added 20. Man Man Baker led the Bobcats (27-6) with 20 points, while Lorenzo Anderson added 19 and Troy Houghton 17.