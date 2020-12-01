College hoops glance, 12/1

Rocket Watts scored 20 points and Julius Marble had a career-high 12 to help No. 8 Michigan State beat No. 6 Duke 75-69 on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic in Durham, North Carolina.

The Spartans (3-0) trailed by 10 early in the game but closed the first half with a 13-4 surge to take a 37-33 lead at halftime.

No. 4 Wisconsin 82, Green Bay 42: Micah Potter scored 14 points, Tyler Wahl had 11 points and 15 rebounds in the return to Madison of Phoenix coach Will Ryan, son of longtime Badgers coach Bo Ryan.

No. 17 Texas 66, Indiana 44: Matt Coleman III scored 16 points to help the Longhorns win in the semifinals of the relocated Maui Invitational, being played in Asheville, North Carolina. The Hoosiers had more turnovers (14) than field goals (11).

TOP 25

No. 12 Villanova 87, Hartford 53: Justin Moore led a balanced scoring attack with 15 points and the Wildcats bounced back from their first loss of the season.

No. 14 North Carolina 67, Stanford 63: Leaky Black had a big driving basket at the 1:02 mark followed by a clinching free throw with 5.5 seconds left.

No. 15 Virginia 76, St. Francis (Pa.) 51: Jay Huff scored 13 points and the Cavaliers rebounded from a stunning loss to San Francisco to win their 24th consecutive home opener.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0