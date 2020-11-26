College football notes

Minnesota star wide receiver Rashod Bateman decided Wednesday to end his season early out of concern over COVID-19, the day after the Gophers canceled their game against Wisconsin due to a rise in cases within the program.
Bateman, a widely projected first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft who was the Big Ten Receiver of the Year award winner in 2019, made his announcement on Twitter. Bateman had COVID-19 this summer and initially opted out of his junior season in August, shortly before the Big Ten shelved fall sports. When the conference enhanced COVID-19 protocols and relaunched the schedule, Bateman rejoined the Gophers and had his eligibility restored by the NCAA.
Bateman had 60 receptions for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns in 13 games last season, helping Minnesota go 11-2 and finish 10th in the final Associated Press poll. Bateman had 36 catches for 472 yards and two touchdowns in five games for the Gophers (2-3) this year.
Saban tests positive: Nick Saban, the coach at No. 1 Alabama, tested positive for COVID-19 as the Crimson Tide prepares for its annual showdown with No. 22 Auburn. Because he was experiencing mild symptoms, it appears there won't be a false positive reprieve for Saban like there was last month before another huge game against Georgia.
Big game for Cyclones: An Iowa State program that has alternately been an underdog and overachiever in its modest football history is on the cusp of going somewhere it's never gone before.
Beat No. 20 Texas (5-2, 4-2) on Friday, and the 15th-ranked Cyclones (6-2, 6-1) are in the Big 12 championship game.
Under fifth-year coach Matt Campbell, the Cyclones have pushed their way out of the bottom half of the conference and are getting accustomed to playing meaningful November games.
Iowa State's pregame media literature made no mention of the stakes, and Campbell said he had not spoken with his players about what a win would mean. In fact, he avoided the subject in interviews this week.
Female kicker could play: Women’s soccer player Sarah Fuller has practiced with Vanderbilt, and coach Derek Mason said she’s a good option to be the Commodores' kicker Saturday against Missouri.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!