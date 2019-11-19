The College Football Playoff rankings were unchanged at the top this week, with LSU first followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia.
The selection committee’s third weekly rankings had little movement in the top 10, with Alabama fifth followed by Oregon, Utah, Penn State, Oklahoma and Minnesota.
The committee could face an interesting decision with Alabama in the coming weeks. The Crimson Tide lost quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the season to a hip injury Saturday. Alabama faces Western Carolina this weekend, so playing backup Mac Jones shouldn’t make much difference. On Thanksgiving weekend, the Tide will face Auburn with its No. 2 quarterback, which should give the committee a better read on what kind of a team Alabama is now.
Minnesota and Baylor, both of which lost for the first time last weekend, dropped in the rankings. Minnesota went from eighth to 10th after losing at Iowa. Baylor slipped from 13th to 14th after blowing a 25-point lead to Oklahoma.
Ohio State and Penn State play this weekend in a game that could essentially eliminate the Nittany Lions from the playoff race.
The highest ranked team from outside the Power Five conferences is Memphis at 18th, one ahead of American Athletic Conference rival Cincinnati, and two ahead of Boise State from the Mountain West.
Gopher QB's status uncertain: The status of quarterback Tanner Morgan is uncertain for 11th-ranked Minnesota’s game at Northwestern after back-to-back sacks in the last game put the sophomore in the concussion protocol.
Coach P.J. Fleck said Tuesday that Morgan has made progress this week, but the Big Ten’s leading passer has not been cleared. The Gophers (9-1, 6-1) play Saturday against the Wildcats (2-8, 0-7), with a one-game lead in the West Division on Wisconsin. They finish the regular season Nov. 30 against the Badgers.
Morgan could be a game-time decision. If he doesn’t play, either Jacob Clark or Cole Kramer would start. They’re both true freshmen that Fleck would prefer to keep at the four-game limit to preserve their redshirt status.
Vanderbilt's Mason gets support: Vanderbilt athletic director Malcolm Turner said Derek Mason has his full support as the Commodores coach and they’ll be working together to give the football program the resources and support needed to succeed.
Turner issued a statement Tuesday with Vanderbilt 2-8 in Mason’s sixth season.
“I want to make it very clear that Derek Mason will be our head football coach moving forward,” Turner said. “Coach Mason has my full support and I am committed to working with him to ensure our football program has the necessary resources and support to succeed.”
Turner said Vanderbilt currently is developing a new plan for athletics to help football and all of the varsity sports compete on and off the field, which is expected to be announced in 2020. Vanderbilt last renovated its football stadium in 1981, though Turner oversaw upgrades of the stadium’s bathrooms and a new video board this offseason.
Tagovailoa's parents grateful: The parents of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said the support the family has received “is nothing short of amazing.”
Galu and Diane Tagovailoa issued a statement Tuesday through Alabama’s athletic department and on Facebook. Tua Tagovailoa had surgery Monday in Houston for a dislocated right hip suffered in the Mississippi State game. The team’s surgeon, Dr. Lyle Cain, predicted a full recovery for the Crimson Tide star, who has been projected as a high NFL draft pick.