Former Wisconsin receiver Quintez Cephus was cleared Monday to return to school after a jury acquitted him of sexual assault charges, though it was unclear when he will be eligible to play in a game.
The school announced Chancellor Rebecca Blank's decision in a statement that said the university had obtained information that wasn't provided during a student conduct review. The statement said sanctions against Cephus have been "reduced" and his expulsion had been lifted, though some conduct violations were upheld.
The statement didn't elaborate. Wisconsin spokesman John Lucas said he had no information on what the school had learned and declined to comment on what conduct violations were upheld.
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst has said he would welcome Cephus back and the athletic department confirmed Cephus had officially rejoined the team. But in its own statement, the department said it was "working through eligibility issues before he can participate in a game." The opener for the 19th-ranked Badgers is Aug. 30 at South Florida.
Illinois' top-rated prospect out: Illinois freshman defensive back Marquez Beason is out for the season with a knee injury.
Coach Lovie Smith announced Monday that Beason would have surgery after getting hurt in practice last week. Beason was a consensus four-star recruit from Duncanville, Texas, and the Illini's top-rated high school recruit in 10 years.
Smith said Beason had been one of the highlights of early practices.
Beason was the No. 91 overall recruit in the nation by ESPN, No. 108 by 247Sports and No. 108 by Rivals when he signed his letter of intent in December. The Under Armour All-American led Duncanville to a 14-1 record and state runner-up finish in Texas' largest high school division.
Fields named OSU starter: Ohio State coach Ryan Day says Georgia transfer Justin Fields will be the starting quarterback when the Buckeyes open the season Aug. 31 against Florida Atlantic.
Day's announcement Monday put a rubber stamp on what most figured was a foregone conclusion.