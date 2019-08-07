Standardized injury reports will not be implemented across college football this season after the NCAA explored the possibility in response to the rise of legalized sports betting.
The NCAA's Board of Governors announced Wednesday that it still supports the association's rules prohibiting athletes and school administrators from wagering on sports or providing information to people associated with gambling. But the board concluded an injury or availability report across college football is not viable. An ad hoc committee on sports wagering studied the possibility of teams publicly disclosing whether players would be available for games.
"The ad hoc committee gathered thorough feedback from conference commissioners, athletics administrators, athletic trainers and student-athletes across all three divisions about potential player availability reporting," said Ohio State President Michael Drake, who is chairman of the Board of Governors. "The membership has significant concerns about the purpose, parameters, enforcement and effectiveness of a player availability reporting model."
The NFL uses a standardized injury report, but even calling it an injury report was problematic for the NCAA because of federal laws that safeguard student and patient privacy.
Clemson flagged for violations: Clemson's national championship football program was flagged for eight secondary NCAA violations during a yearlong period from July 2018 through this past June.
The school's athletic department released a summary of the infractions Wednesday.
None of the violations was considered major and all issues about the penalties have been resolved, according to the school. In all, Clemson self-reported 14 violations in the year ending on June 30.
Tennessee lineman out: Tennessee's Emmit Gooden will miss the entire season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, leaving the Volunteers without their most experienced player on a defensive line that has no returning starters.
Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt says Gooden injured his knee Tuesday and will undergo surgery next week.
"It's unfortunate for him and for our football team, but he's a guy that's got another year," Pruitt said. "He'll continue with going to school and get ready to come back next spring and next fall."
Pruitt also said Wednesday that offensive lineman Nathan Niehaus has decided to leave the team. Niehaus made six starts at right guard and also played offensive tackle for Tennessee last season.
Gooden, a senior from Brownsville, Tennessee, made one start and appeared in all 12 games for Tennessee last year while making 33 tackles.
Ex-Badger files petition: Former Wisconsin player Quintez Cephus has filed a petition to be readmitted to the University of Wisconsin-Madison after he was found not guilty of sexually assaulting two female students.
The Wisconsin State Journal reports Wednesday that Cephus directed his attorneys on Tuesday to file the petition. They are asking for a response by Thursday.
The filing is confidential and Cephus' attorney Stephen Meyer declined further comment.
UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank will decide whether to readmit Cephus in consultation with the school's Title IX coordinator.
The 21-year-old Cephus was found not guilty Friday of second- and third-degree sexual assault. He told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Monday that he wants to play football again.
Cephus was suspended from the Badgers and later expelled from school after being charged.