Former Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters has been named the starter for Illinois' season opener Aug. 31 at home against Akron.
Peters, a graduate transfer, is a former Mr. Football in Indiana who played 10 games with four starts at Michigan, passing for 680 yards and four touchdowns. He completed 58 of 110 passes in his first two seasons, including a career-high 20 completions for 186 yards in the Outback Bowl against South Carolina.
He beat out freshman Isaiah Williams, sophomore Matt Robinson and redshirt freshman Coran Taylor for the starting job.
"We loved Brandon when we got a chance to know him during the recruiting process," coach Lovie Smith said. "Now that we've seen him on the field, he has been everything we though he would be."
Peters transferred to Illinois this summer with two years of eligibility remaining.
Freshman to lead Auburn: Freshman Bo Nix will be Auburn's starting quarterback in the season opener.
Auburn announced coach Gus Malzahn's decision on Twitter, officially ending a battle with redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood. Nix will lead the 16th-ranked Tigers against Oregon on Aug. 31 in Arlington, Texas.
He was a five-star prospect rated the nation's top dual threat quarterback in the 247Sports composite rankings. Nix's father, Patrick, played quarterback for the Tigers from 1992-95.
Early honors: Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence headlines The Associated Press preseason All-America team, and he has two teammates from the top-ranked Tigers with him on the first team.
Lawrence, the first freshman to quarterback to lead a team to a national championship in more than 30 years, was joined on the first-team offense by Clemson running back Travis Etienne in the list released Tuesday and presented by Regions Bank . Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons was a first-team selection on defense. Clemson and No. 2 Alabama tied for the most first-team selections with three.
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, an All-American last season, was selected to the preseason first team, along with defensive lineman Raekwon Davis and linebacker Dylan Moses.
West Virgina picks QB: Oklahoma graduate transfer Austin Kendall has been named West Virginia's starting quarterback for the Aug. 31 season opener against FCS James Madison.
Help for Hawks: It appears as though defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon will finally be able to help No. 20 Iowa this fall.
Nixon, a 310-pound sophomore who transferred from Iowa Western Community College before spending last year as a redshirt, will be one of the players who will be expected to replenish Iowa's depleted line.
Defensive coordinator Phil Parker singled out Nixon on Tuesday as a leader for a unit that lost starters Matt Nelson and Sam Brincks to graduation.
Volunteer returns: Tennessee defensive lineman Kurott Garland has returned to practice with the Volunteers after entering the transfer portal earlier this summer.
Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt said after practice Tuesday that Garland "was thinking of possibly transferring, we supported him all the way through, and in the end he decided to come back here."
Tennessee State QB indicted: Tennessee State quarterback Demry Croft has been indicted on six counts of rape and two counts of sexual battery.
The 22-year-old Croft was released from jail Monday on $50,000 bond. An arraignment has been scheduled for Sept. 4.
The indictment against Croft says he engaged in unlawful sexual conduct and sexual penetration on Dec. 1 without the woman's consent. The indictment also states that force or coercion was used.