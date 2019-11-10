Arkansas fired football coach Chad Morris on Sunday after 22 games and no Southeastern Conference victories over nearly two terrible seasons.
Morris finished 4-18 and 0-14 in the SEC. Arkansas made the move less than 24 hours after the Razorbacks lost 45-19 at home to a Western Kentucky team quarterbacked by former Razorback Ty Storey. Morris' only victories came again Eastern Illinois, Portland State — two FCS teams — Tulsa and Colorado State.
"As part of my continued evaluation, I have come to the conclusion that a change in leadership is necessary to move our football program forward and position it for success," athletic director Hunter Yurachek said in a statement. "It is clear that we have not made the progress necessary to compete and win, especially within the Southeastern Conference."
Morris is the second Power Five coach to be fired after last than two seasons on the job in eight days. Florida State fired Willie Taggart after 21 games last Sunday.
Yurachek said a national search for the next coach will begin immediately. Assistant coach and former Razorback quarterback Barry Lunney Jr. will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the season.
LSU landslide No. 1: LSU is an overwhelming No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll after beating Alabama in a 1-2 matchup, and Minnesota moved into the top 10 for the first time in 57 years.
After two weeks of historically close voting at the top of poll, LSU received 54 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. Ohio State was No. 2 with five first-place votes and Clemson was third with three first-place votes. Alabama fell two spots to No. 4.
Georgia was fifth, followed by Oregon and Minnesota at No. 7. The Gophers won Saturday's other matchup of unbeaten teams, defeating Penn State at home. The Nittany Lions slipped four spots to No. 9.
Big ratings for LSU-Alabama: The LSU-Alabama game drew 16.636 million viewers for CBS, making it the most-watched college football game of the season.
CBS said LSU's 46-41 victory against Alabama, a matchup of the AP Top 25's No. 1 and No. 2 teams, scored a 9.7 rating, the highest for any regular-season college football game on any network in eight years.
The Tigers and Crimson Tide kicked off in the afternoon for the first time since 2010 because CBS had used its one night game on Notre Dame-Georgia in September. That was the previous most-watched game of the season at 9.349 million viewers.