College football notes

Nick Rolovich has left behind the beaches of Oahu for the wheat fields of the Palouse and the chance to see if his pass-happy, high-scoring style can work at Washington State.
Rolovich was hired by Washington State on Tuesday, completing a whirlwind week for the Cougars that saw Mike Leach depart for Mississippi State after eight seasons.
Rolovich agreed to a five-year contract that is expected to pay about $3 million per season. He will be introduced at a news conference on Thursday.
Rolovich has been in charge at Hawaii for the past four seasons and led the Rainbow Warriors to the Mountain West Conference West Division title this season. Hawaii went 10-5 overall, losing to Boise State in the MWC title game but rebounding to beat BYU in the Hawaii Bowl.
Penn State faces hazing lawsuit: A former Penn State football player claims in a lawsuit that Nittany Lions players hazed him and other younger teammates by imitating sexual acts in the shower and invoking Jerry Sandusky's name.
The player, who The Associated Press is not identifying because he hasn't spoken publicly on the matter, filed the lawsuit Monday in Pennsylvania federal court against the university, head coach James Franklin and one former teammate.
Smith returns to Rutgers as defensive coordinator: Robb Smith has been hired as Rutgers' defensive coordinator.
Scarlet Knights coach Greg Schiano announced the hiring Tuesday, the latest move that brings back a former member of his Rutgers coaching staff.
Smith spent four seasons on the Scarlet Knights’ staff. He also worked with Schiano at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Smith spent the 2019 season as a defensive analyst with Texas A&M.
Notre Dame promote from within: Tom Rees has been promoted to offensive coordinator and Lance Taylor is moving up to run game coordinator in a shuffling of the Notre Dame football staff by coach Brian Kelly.
Rees is a former quarterback for Kelly at Notre Dame and had been the quarterbacks coach the past three seasons. Taylor was promoted from his role as running backs coach, Kelly announced Tuesday.
Kelly fired offensive coordinator Chip Long in early December.
Iowa's Epenesa to enter draft: Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa will enter the NFL Draft, posting his decision on his Instagram page Tuesday.
Epenesa was an Associated Press second-team All-American and an AP All-Big Ten first-team pick. The 6-foot-6, 280-pound junior from Glen Carbon, Illinois, led the Big Ten with 10.5 sacks as a backup in 2018. This season, he had 11.5, making him the first Iowa player with double-digit sacks in consecutive seasons since 2002-03.
Baylor All-American turning pro: All-America defensive end James Lynch says he is bypassing his senior season at Baylor for early entry into the NFL draft.
Lynch announced his decision in a social media post Monday. The Big 12 defensive player of the year finished his junior season with 13½ sacks and 19½ tackles for loss, both single-season school records.