College football notes

A New Jersey native who coached at Rutgers and Pittsburgh before spending seven seasons in the NFL, Hafley returned to college last year to join the staff at Ohio State. Under his guidance, the Buckeyes turned around a defense that struggled in 2018 but this season allowed the fewest yards per play (3.93) in the nation.

Hafley, 40, is a finalist for the Frank Broyles Award that goes to the best assistant coach in college football.

NDSU reaches FCS semis: Griffin Crosa kicked three second-quarter field goals and North Dakota State's defense did the rest as the defending national champion Bison beat Illinois State 9-3 in an FCS quarterfinal on Saturday in Fargo, North Dakota.

The top-seeded Bison (14-0) will host No. 5 seed Montana State next week in the semifinals after posting their 35th consecutive victory, extending their own FCS record and tying them for fifth all-time among all Division I programs. They have won seven of the last eight FCS championships.

Bison head coach Matt Entz is a former assistant coach at Wayne State. Defensive quality control assistant Luke Olson is a former secondary coach, recruiting coordinator and video coordinator at Doane.

West Florida, Minnesota State to meet in D-II final: Austin Reed threw two touchdowns passes in the fourth quarter and Andre Duncombe had an interception and fumble recovery among six turnovers forced by the defense as unseeded West Florida rallied to defeat Ferris State 28-14 in the NCAA Division II semifinals in Big Rapids, Michigan. The Argonauts play Minnesota State, a 58-15 winner over Slippery Rock, for the championship in McKinney, Texas, next Saturday.

