College football glance

Louisiana-Lafayette got kick and punt returns for touchdowns to help secure one of its biggest wins in program history with a stunning 31-14 win against No. 23 Iowa State on Saturday in Ames, Iowa.
In the opener for both teams, the Ragin’ Cajuns were ignited by Chris Smith’s 95-yard kickoff return in the second quarter and Eric Garror’s 83-yard punt return in the third.
Levi Lewis also threw a 78-yard scoring pass to Peter LeBlanc to give Louisiana-Lafayette a 17-14 lead late in the third quarter.
Louisiana-Lafayette beat a Top 25 opponent for the first time, having gone 0-26 against ranked foes away from home. The Ragin’ Cajuns’ only other win over a Top 25 team was in 1996 at home against Texas A&M.
The Ragin’ Cajuns limited Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy to 16-of-35 passing for 145 yards, with no touchdowns and an interception.
No. 1 Clemson 37, Wake Forest 13: Trevor Lawrence looked to be in mid-season form, throwing for 351 yards and a touchdown and running for two more scores as the top-ranked Tigers rolled in Winston Salem, North Carolina.
Travis Etienne rushed for 102 yards and touchdown on 17 carries for Clemson, which has won 23 straight ACC games.
No. 5 Oklahoma 48, Missouri State 0: In Norman, Oklahoma, Spencer Rattler threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns in his first start for Oklahoma. Rattler, the highly touted redshirt freshman from Phoenix, only played the first two quarters and helped the Sooners take a 41-0 lead.
No. 10 Notre Dame 27, Duke 13: Kyren Williams ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns in his first start, grad quarterback Ian Book threw for 263 yards for Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana.
The speedy Williams, who saw limited action last season as a freshman, had 19 carries and also was Notre Dame’s leading receiver with two receptions for 93 yards, one a 75-yarder in the first half.
The victory was Notre Dame’s 19th straight at home and the first for the Fighting Irish in a conference after 132 years as an independent. Because of COVID-19, the Irish are playing this season as a member of the ACC. The school announced a crowd of 10,097, 90% of them students, attended the game in the 77,622-seat stadium where fans were wearing masks and socially distanced because of the pandemic.
No. 18 North Carolina 31, Syracuse 6: In Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Javonte Williams ran for three fourth-quarter touchdowns and North Carolina overcame a mistake-filled performance to beat Syracuse in the season and Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.
