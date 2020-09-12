College football glance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Louisiana-Lafayette got kick and punt returns for touchdowns to help secure one of its biggest wins in program history with a stunning 31-14 win against No. 23 Iowa State on Saturday in Ames, Iowa.

In the opener for both teams, the Ragin’ Cajuns were ignited by Chris Smith’s 95-yard kickoff return in the second quarter and Eric Garror’s 83-yard punt return in the third.

Levi Lewis also threw a 78-yard scoring pass to Peter LeBlanc to give Louisiana-Lafayette a 17-14 lead late in the third quarter.

Louisiana-Lafayette beat a Top 25 opponent for the first time, having gone 0-26 against ranked foes away from home. The Ragin’ Cajuns’ only other win over a Top 25 team was in 1996 at home against Texas A&M.

The Ragin’ Cajuns limited Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy to 16-of-35 passing for 145 yards, with no touchdowns and an interception.

No. 1 Clemson 37, Wake Forest 13: Trevor Lawrence looked to be in mid-season form, throwing for 351 yards and a touchdown and running for two more scores as the top-ranked Tigers rolled in Winston Salem, North Carolina.

Travis Etienne rushed for 102 yards and touchdown on 17 carries for Clemson, which has won 23 straight ACC games.