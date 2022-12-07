College FB notes

Louisville is finalizing a deal to hire Purdue’s Jeff Brohm as its next head football coach, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement and an announcement from the schools has not been finalized.

Brohm, 51, would replace Scott Satterfield, who abruptly left the Cardinals on Monday after four seasons to become Cincinnati’s coach.

Brohm, a Louisville native and former Cardinal quarterback, is 66-44 lifetime and 36-34 at Purdue, which he guided to the Big Ten Conference West Division title this season before the Boilermakers (8-5) lost to No. 2 Michigan in the conference championship game.

The Boilermakers are headed to the Citrus Bowl a season after winning the Music City Bowl.

Fleck gets extension: Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck had his contract extended by an additional year with a $1 million raise in annual salary. The new seven-year deal will run through the 2029 season, the university announced without releasing terms. Fleck will now make $6 million per year, a person with knowledge of the contract confirmed.

Virginia seniors get extra year: The NCAA has granted an extra year of eligibility to Virginia players whose eligibility has expired in the aftermath of the slaying of three members of the team.

Lavel Davis Jr., D'Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were killed last month as they returned to campus from a field trip to see a play in Washington, D.C. A former player at the school, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., is facing three counts of second-degree murder and other charges in the shooting. A fourth player, Mike Hollins, and student Marlee Morgan were injured in the shooting.

Virginia canceled its final two games of the season after the shooting.

Racial graduation gap for bowl teams declines: The racial gap in graduation rates for this year’s bowl teams has declined again, this time to the smallest difference in the history of a study examining the data.

The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida reported that the overall Graduation Success Rate (GSR) for bowl-bound teams in 2022 has reached an all-time high of 83%. At the same time, improvements in the average GSR for Black football players (79.5%) slightly outpaced those of white players (91.7%).

Those are all improvements from last year's study, which found GSRs of 81.3% overall, 78% for Black players and 89.7% for white players. This year's gap of 11.6 percentage points is the smallest in the history of the study dating to 2004; it was 19 percentage points as recently as 2017.

Among the more concerning data: nearly a quarter of the FBS bowl teams (20) had GSRs for Black players that were at least 20 percentage points behind their white counterparts.

And the concerns extended into the four-team College Football Playoff field, where No. 1 Georgia is chasing a second straight title, against No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 TCU and No. 4 Ohio State.

Georgia’s overall football GSR was 54%, including just 47% for Black players, compared with 80% for white players. TCU’s overall GSR (74%) was also well below the study’s overall average, though the gap between Black players (73%) and white players (76%) was much smaller.

Rivals Michigan and Ohio State posted higher scores. The Wolverines’ overall GSR was 94%, with Black players at 90%, compared to white players at 100%. For the Buckeyes, the overall GSR was 86%, with Black players at 83% and white players at 93%.