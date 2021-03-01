College Fair
Deputies found the boy unresponsive in a closet with severe injuries to the torso and head. He was transported to a local hospital and later flown to Children's Hospital in Omaha, where he died.
An advocate with the Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing says Paul Ruff has an actionable complaint after his loss at the NSAA state wrestling tournament.
Prosecutors say law enforcement found the videos and images while looking into an allegation that Hunter Towle had been taking photos of people showering at UNL, a claim they weren't able to substantiate.
The Nebraska men's basketball team announced Monday morning that leading scorer Teddy Allen is leaving the program.
'It’s not just boys basketball in Winnebago': Winnebago girls stun No. 2 Malcolm to reach state for first time since 1990
Don't shoot more than 20 three-pointers in a game was Treivan Bear's rule. Then, he gave the green light —"Maybe I should have done it earlier."
Husker A.D. Bill Moos says although plans for a 2022 trip to Dublin haven't been finalized, he's interested "if the opportunity presents itself."
All-time Husker great Jay Foreman can help current players understand what it takes to rise from the bottom of a depth chart, among other things.
Bill Moos is excited about Husker Football Lettermen's Association, a group that could provide cover for Scott Frost.
"It has been our position from the outset that he was falsely accused," Jaylin Bradley's attorney, Mallory Hughes, told the Journal Star on Tuesday.
While Andy Hoffman recovered from the coronavirus, his neurological symptoms worsened, Brianna Hoffman said in a social media post this week.