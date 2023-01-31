College BKB glance

Jalen Wilson had 20 points, Kevin McCullar Jr. added 16 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 8 Kansas avenged a loss to Kansas State just a couple of weeks ago with a 90-78 victory against the seventh-ranked Wildcats on Tuesday in Lawrence, Kansas.

Dajuan Harris Jr. added 18 points for the Jayhawks (18-4, 6-3 Big 12), who built a 12-point halftime lead before coasting to their 17th straight home win against the Wildcats in the 10th matchup of top-10 teams in series history.

Kansas has rebounded nicely from a rare three-game skid that included the overtime loss to Kansas State, and made sure to avoid taking back-to-back losses in its storied home for the first time since the 1988-89 season.

Markquis Nowell scored 23 points and Keyontae Johnson had 22 to lead the Wildcats (18-4, 6-3), who were trying for their first regular-season sweep of their biggest rival in four decades. Nae'Qwan Tomlin added 11 points and David N'Guessan had 10.

In their first meeting Jan. 17, the Wildcats raced to a big early lead and controlled the game until late in the second half, when the Jayhawks forced overtime — only for Kansas State to win on Johnson's alley-oop dunk.

BOSTON COLLEGE 62, NO. 20 CLEMSON 54: Makai Ashton-Langford had two key driving baskets in the closing two minutes and finished with 15 points to lead Boston College in Boston.

Jaeden Zackery added 13 points for the Eagles (11-12, 5-7 Atlantic Coast Conference). BC held Clemson to one meaningful field goal — and that came with 18 seconds left — in the final 13:16.

Hunter Tyson led Clemson (18-5, 10-2) with 22 points and Chase Hunter had 12.

NO. 23 MIAMI 92, VIRGINIA TECH 83: Nigel Pack had five perfect minutes, and Miami remained perfect at home because of them. Pack scored all 17 of his points in a six-shot barrage late in the second half that lifted the Hurricanes in Coral Gables, Florida.

Norchad Omier led Miami with 21 points, while Isaiah Wong had 18 and Jordan Miller finished with 14 for the Hurricanes (17-5, 8-4 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Hunter Cattoor and Sean Pedulla each scored 20 points for Virginia Tech, while Grant Basile added 17 and Justyn Mutts finished with 10 for the Hokies (13-9, 3-8).

NO. 24 UCONN 90, DePAUL 76: Jordan Hawkins scored 26 points, Adama Sanogo had 25 for No. 24 UConn in Chicago.

Tristen Newton added 21 points for UConn, which had dropped six of eight since its 14-0 start. The Huskies shot 51% (28-for-55) from the field and 30-for-34 from the free-throw line.

UConn (17-6, 6-6 Big East) improved to 16-1 against DePaul in the series. The Blue Demons (9-14, 3-9) got their only victory against the Huskies 16 years ago.