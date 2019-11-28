College basketball glance

Eli Brooks matched his career high with 24 points and Michigan ran off 19 straight points in the second half to upset No. 6 North Carolina 73-64 on Thursday to reach the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game at Paradise Island, Bahamas. Isaiah Livers added 12 points for the Wolverines (6-0), will face No. 8 Gonzaga in the final Friday.

No. 5 Maryland 76, Temple 69: Anthony Cowan scored five of his career-high 30 points in the final 3 minutes, helping Maryland overcome a slow start against Temple in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

No. 13 Seton Hall 81, Southern Mississippi 56: Myles Powell scored 18 points to help Seton Hall beat Southern Mississippi.

Iowa 72, No. 12 Texas Tech 61: Jordan Bohannon had 20 points and six assists, Luka Garza added 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Iowa won in the third round of the Las Vegas Invitational. Iowa (5-1) will play in the championship game Friday against San Diego State or Creighton, which went late Thursday.

No. 8 Gonzaga 73, Oregon 72 (OT): Drew Timme hit a free throw with 20.6 seconds left in overtime and Gonzaga beat Oregon in the Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals in the Bahamas.

No. 16 Memphis 83, North Carolina St. 78: Boogie Ellis scored 21 points to help Memphis beat North Carolina State in the Barclays Center Classic in New York.

