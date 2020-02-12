You are the owner of this article.
College athletes pay bill advances from committee for debate
College athletes pay bill advances from committee for debate

Legislation to allow college student-athletes in Nebraska to profit from their names, images and likenesses was advanced Wednesday to the floor of the Legislature.

The Nebraska Fair Pay to Play Act (LB962) introduced by Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, cleared the Business and Labor Committee on a 4-0 vote, with three senators not voting.

"Nebraska has an opportunity to be a leader in providing economic freedoms to college athletes," Hunt said following the vote.

"College athletes are the only students on campuses across Nebraska that are prevented from earning money from their skill or talent," she said.

Nebraska should lead on this issue, Hunt said.

Voting to advance the bill were Sens. Matt Hansen of Lincoln, Sue Crawford of Bellevue, Ernie Chambers of Omaha and Steve Lathrop of Omaha.

Not voting were Sens. Ben Hansen of Blair, Steve Halloran of Hastings and Julie Slama of Peru.

