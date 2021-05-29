COLE LAMMEL

The details: Lammel scored five goals as a defender, and helped Millard South reach state for the first time since 2008, with the Patriots getting retiring coach Jim Cooney back to state one final time. Numerous coaches said Lammel was the best defender they saw all season. He’s going to Northwest Missouri State to be a kicker on the football team.

What he’s known for: “He was great on corner kicks and set pieces at going up and getting important goals. Cole was the alpha on the team this season. He looks different than most soccer players due to working out in the weight room harder than a lot of our football players.” — Millard South coach Jim Cooney