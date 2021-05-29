 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLE LAMMEL
0 comments

COLE LAMMEL

  • Updated
  • 0
051221-owh-spo-soccer-LS04.JPG

Omaha Creighton Prep's Max Matthies and Millard South's Cole Lammel follow the ball during a Class A state boys' soccer game on May 11 in Omaha.

𝘿𝙚𝙛𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧 /// 𝙈𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝 /// 𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙞𝙤𝙧

The details: Lammel scored five goals as a defender, and helped Millard South reach state for the first time since 2008, with the Patriots getting retiring coach Jim Cooney back to state one final time. Numerous coaches said Lammel was the best defender they saw all season. He’s going to Northwest Missouri State to be a kicker on the football team.

What he’s known for: “He was great on corner kicks and set pieces at going up and getting important goals. Cole was the alpha on the team this season. He looks different than most soccer players due to working out in the weight room harder than a lot of our football players.” — Millard South coach Jim Cooney

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News