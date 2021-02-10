Coca-Cola in 2020 posted sharpest volume drop since 1940s

He said he expects further revenue and earnings per share improvements as vaccine distribution becomes widespread this year — crucial for a company that sells much of its namesake soda and other globe-circling drink brands in restaurants and at big public gatherings like movie theaters, concerts and sporting events.

Global case volume of drinks sold — a crucial measure for Coke's portfolio of soft drinks, bottled water, juices and sports drinks — was down 6% last year and 3% in the final quarter. It marked only the second annual volume decline for the company in at least three decades. And it was the steepest since 1946, when there was a 12% fall off.

Trademark Coke brands were down 1% for the year, even with growth in Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

About half of the company's overall sales now are tied to public venues.

Net revenue in 2020 was $33 billion, down 11% from the year earlier. Annual net income skidded to $7.7 billion, a 13% fall. In the final three months of last year, revenues were down 5% and net income sank 29%.

Last year, Coke announced it was cutting 2,200 employees around the globe, including 500 in metro Atlanta, or nearly 10% of its local workforce. Some of the reductions were tied to employees who took voluntary separation packages.