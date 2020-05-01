Coalition for Pet Protection helping during pandemic

Any animal lover knows that an animal companion is a great comfort.

The unconditional love is always there. This love and support have really helped my family and millions of others during this time of the pandemic. Fear and loneliness tend to diminish when one is playing with cats, walking the dog or snuggling on the couch with them.

The Coalition for Pet Protection has been helping animals since 1992. Its resources have been put to the test recently. Families dealing with the financial fallout of the pandemic have been turning to CPP for animal food and medical help for their felines. Each day brings more calls, and I'm happy to report that we have been able to provide help.

The Coalition, like so many area nonprofits, will be part of the ninth annual Give To Lincoln Day on Thursday, May 28. Again, like so many organizations, the CPP relies heavily on donations, and its level of assistance depends on them. Please remember CPP and other local groups on this day. Donations will have more impact because of the matching grants.

For more information, go to givetolincoln.com. You can donate anytime in May.