𝘾𝙃𝙐𝘾𝙆𝙔 𝙃𝙀𝙋𝘽𝙐𝙍𝙉 (co-captain)

𝙱𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎𝚟𝚞𝚎 𝚆𝚎𝚜𝚝 | 𝟼-𝟷 | 𝚂𝚛. | 𝟷𝟻.𝟿 𝙿𝙿𝙶 | 𝟻.𝟷 𝚁𝙿𝙶

He’s got game: Hepburn’s got a total game, and it’s that unique ability to contribute in every facet that sets him apart from any other high school player in the history of the state. Hepburn’s strength, quickness, explosiveness and elite ballhandling skills always make him a threat to drive and score, but he also raised his three-point shooting to 37% this season, making him even more difficult to guard. Hepburn, one of the best facilitators in state history, averaged an astounding 8.3 assists and 3.8 steals per game. He had 10 or more assists nine times during the season, including a stretch at mid-season when he had double-figure assists in eight of nine games. Hepburn, who led Bellevue West to the 2020 state title, was at his best in the big games, going off for 32 points in an overtime win at Creighton Prep during the regular season and scoring 24 points and dishing out 13 assists in a win over then undefeated Lincoln Pius X. Hepburn, a four-year starter for the Thunderbirds, finished with 1,706 points, 638 assists and 324 steals in his career.