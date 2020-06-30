CNN Center is for sale, but employees will remain in Atlanta

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

WarnerMedia is putting CNN Center, the longtime Atlanta-based facility for the cable news network, up for sale.

The company made the decision to sell the property known to employees on Monday. But it won’t mean any dislocation for them or that the network is abandoning the city it has called home since 1980.

CNN already has employees at the nearby Techwood campus in Atlanta, which is already named after CNN founder Ted Turner. Once the CNN Center is sold, the 1,200 staffers in the building will also work from that site.

“This move in no way should suggest that WarnerMedia is less committed to Atlanta,” the company said in a memo to employees. “Following the sale of the CNN Center, we plan to centralize most of our employees on the Techwood campus. This process will take several years, so we don’t expect any immediate changes for employees working at the CNN Center.”

But the planned transaction is a symbolic changing of the guard as the building is where the 24-hour news service has housed operations since 1987. The structure is known for the sculpture of the giant red and white CNN logo out front.