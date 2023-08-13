Class D-2 was highly competitive a season ago, and this fall is shaping up to feature another tight race for a championship.

Defending champion: Hitchcock County

Hitchcock County came up big in its first trip to a state championship game last season behind its veteran-laden group. The next wave of Falcons have big shoes to fill.

Other teams to watch

Howells-Dodge (12-1, D-2 state runner-up, No. 2 final ranking): The Jaguars lost several key players to graduate but do return running back Lane Belina this season.

Central Valley (10-2, D-2 state semifinals, No. 3): The Cougars were a 10-win team last season and return most of its talent on both sides of the ball. That's a recipe for success.

Wynot (9-2, D-2 state quarterfinals, No. 8): The Blue Devils are on the cusp of breaking through in a deep class, and they'll lean on three-year starters Zach Foxhoven and Carson Wieseler to do it.

Bloomfield (10-2, D-2 state semifinals, No. 4): The Bees fell one game short of the championship last season, and return standouts like Wiley Ziegler and Layne Warrior. Expect another run this fall.

South Loup (6-4, D-2 second round, unranked): The Bobcats are a trendy pick to be one of the state's best teams this season behind quarterback Trey Connell.

Key games

A25: BDS at High Plains.

S1: Bloomfield at Crofton.

S8: Howells-Dodge at Wynot.

S15: Sandhills/Thedford at South Loup.

S22: East Butler at Howells-Dodge.

S29: Humphrey SF at Howells-Dodge.

O6: Diller-Odell at BDS.

O13: Bloomfield at Wynot.

Players to watch

ATH Carter Nelson, Ainsworth (6-4 | 205 | Sr.): Many consider the Nebraska commit the best eight-man football prospect to ever come through this state. After a 25-touchdown season a year ago, there will be plenty of eyes on Nelson's curtain call to high school football.

RB/DB Wiley Ziegler, Bloomfield (5-8 | 160 | Sr.): Ziegler posted eye-popping rushing numbers last season — 1,618 yards and 30 touchdowns. There's no reason to expect anything different this season.

QB Dylan Heine, Wynot (6-1 | 150 | Sr.): Heine can light it up in the air, and few defenses were able to contain him a season ago. He piled up 2,269 yards and threw for a whopping 36 touchdowns. What's in store for a sequel?

RB/LB Kale Gustafson, Osceola (6-5 | 220 | Sr.): Look at Gustafson's physical specs — and consider if many eight-man defenders are interested in trying to tackle him. Last season, Gustafson rushed for 1,481 yards and 29 touchdowns while also being a menacing defender.