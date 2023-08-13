There is star power up and down this class, which makes for an intriguing race to Memorial Stadium.
Defending champion: Clarkson/Leigh
The Patriots broke through last season in a big way, and there's reason for optimism again this fall. Clarkson/Leigh will rely heavily on the next wave as it moves on from a key group of players lost to graduation.
Other teams to watch
Cross County (8-1, D-1 state first round, No. 9 final ranking): The Cougars are hungry after a strong season ended suddenly in the first round of the postseason. Now, the Cougars regroup behind veteran upperclassmen.
North Platte SP (11-1, D-1 state semifinals, No. 3): The Bulldogs routinely figure into the state's conversation, and this fall shouldn't be any different behind two skilled leaders Brecken Erickson and Jackson Roberts.
Thayer Central (8-2, D-1 state second round, unranked): The Titans look to get over the hump this season, and they'll have few doubters, especially with junior Sam Souerdyke, who enjoyed a big sophomore year.
Stanton (11-1, D-1 state semifinals, No. 4): The Mustangs have been building something special, and this could be the season it fully materializes. Stanton returns skill at key positions like running back and quarterback.
Key games
A25: North Platte SP at Cambridge.
S1: Hi-Line at North Platte SP.
S8: Crofton at Neligh-Oakdale.
S15: Clarkson/Leigh at Shelby-RC.
S22: Clarkson/Leigh at Twin River.
S29: Conestoga at Elmwood-Murdock.
O6: Elmwood-Murdock at Weeping Water.
O13: Hi-Line at Cambridge.
Players to watch
TE/DL Tanner Hollinger, Cross County (6-5 | 235 | Sr.): The Illinois commit had 13 catches for 141 yards and three touchdowns in eight games last season, and added 50 tackles.
OL/LB Alex Noyd, Cross County (5-11 | 215 | Sr.): Noyd is one of the best offensive linemen in the class and will be a surefire anchor to the Cougars' rushing attack.
TE/DL Brecken Erickson, North Platte SP (6-3 | 220 | Sr.): Erickson has the combination of size and speed that gets him to opposing quarterbacks at a high rate. He's a game-changer on defense, and is also a talented tight end.
RB/LB Breckan Schluter, Exeter-Milligan-Friend (6-1 | 200 | Sr.): Schluter was 70 yards short of 2,000 rushing yards and found the end zone 32 times.