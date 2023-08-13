Here is how Chris Basnett views Class C-2 shaking out this season.

Defending champion: Norfolk Catholic

It was a wire-to-wire stay at the top for the Knights last season, as they allowed more than 14 points in a game exactly once. The 13-0 season got legendary coach Jeff Bellar to 393 wins (against just 77 losses). Quarterback Carter Janssen returns to lead the offense, and all-stater Nolan Fennessy is back to anchor both the offensive and defensive lines. As always the Knights will be among the teams to beat in a class that will be among the deepest in the state

Other teams to watch

Ord (10-2, C-2 state semifinals, No. 3 final ranking): The Chanticleers are a popular pick among C-2 coaches as the top team in the class, with eight starters returning on each side of the ball. That includes 2,000-yard rusher Trent McCain and a dynamic quarterback in Dylan Hurlburt, who was injured most of last season. Ord's only losses in 2022 were to Norfolk Catholic, so the hurdle for the Chants to clear to reach their third final in the last six years is clear.

Bishop Neumann (8-2, C-2 first round, No. 9 final ranking): Could be a massive year for the Cavaliers, who return their top two rushers (and three of the top four), their top passer in Connor Schutt, and a major difference-maker in guard/linebacker Trent Moudry. Conor Booth ran for 964 yards and 18 touchdowns while averaging 13.4 yards per carry last season, when he was just a sophomore. Second-year coach Jordan Roberts has a lot of pieces to play with.

Oakland-Craig (8-3, C-2 quarterfinals, No. 7 final ranking): A junior and senior-heavy lineup that hung in with some of the state's best last season has the Knights set up for a big 2023. Eight starters return on either side of the ball, including junior quarterback Braylon Anderson, who threw for 2,076 yards and 20 TDs as a sophomore. Senior lineman JT Brands is a Division I prospect up front with his 6-foot-2, 265-pound frame.

Key games

A25: Lincoln Christian at Lincoln Lutheran; Oakland-Craig at Norfolk Catholic

S1: Ord at Norfolk Catholic

S8: Battle Creek at Ord; Malcolm at Oakland-Craig; Chadron at Mitchell

S15: Bishop Neumann at Hastings St. Cecilia

S21: Kearney Catholic at Amherst

S22: Yutan at Bishop Neumann

S29: Norfolk Catholic at Battle Creek

O6: Battle Creek at Cedar Catholic

O13: Centennial at Malcolm

O20: Bishop Neumann at Aquinas; Mitchell at Gordon-Rushville

Players to watch

RB Trent McCain, Ord (6-0 | 185 | Sr.): The second leading rusher in 11-man last season with 2,011 yards, McCain did his work on 299 carries. Tough and durable, McCain also returns kicks for Ord and was third on the team in tackles in 2022 from his linebacker spot. He'll team with Dylan Hurlburt for one of the most potent rushing attacks in the state.

RB/LB Trent Uhlir, Battle Creek (6-1 | 230 | Sr.): A battering ram out of the backfield, Uhlir ran for 917 yards and 13 TDs in eight games last season as a sophomore. Uhlir also led Battle Creek in tackles per game as a linebacker. One of the best athletes in C-2, Uhlir was second in the shot put at this spring's Class C state track meet.

DL Caleb Daniell, Yutan (5-10 | 230 | Sr.): Daniell spent last season wrecking opposing backfields, finishing with 14 tackles for loss and 10 sacks as an interior defensive lineman on his way to C-2 all-state honors. He'll be a critical piece as the Chieftans try to get back to the playoffs.