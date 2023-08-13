Can the Bluejays repeat? Here is how Chris Basnett views Class C-1 this season.

Defending champion: Pierce

In the final game of Mark Brahmer's illustrious run as Pierce coach, the Bluejays routed previously unbeaten Aurora 42-14 to win their second title in three years and fourth since 2007. Can the perennial powers stay on top with a new coach? Running back Keenan Valverde gives new head man Darin Suckstorf, a Pierce alum himself, a pretty solid piece to build around.

Other teams to watch

Boone Central (9-3, C-1 state semifinals, No. 4 final ranking): The Cardinals' three losses in 2022 came to the two teams that played for the state title: Pierce and Aurora. Led by 1,200-yard rusher Parker Borer on offense and tackle machine Hank Hudson on defense, the Cardinals will be among the favorites in C-1 as long as they can stay healthy with a smallish roster size for the class.

Omaha Roncalli (7-3, C-1 state first round, No. 9 final ranking): Roncalli will have one of the most explosive offenses in the class, led by quarterback Brady McGill. Like most coaches, Tom Kassing says his team needs to develop depth in the offensive and defensive lines. Do that, and find consistency in the running game, and a deep playoff run will be possible.

Aurora (12-1 C-1 state finals, No. 2 final ranking): The Huskies and Pierce were well ahead of the pack last season, but graduation hit Aurora hard. This is a program that tends to reload more than it rebuilds, so expect Kyle Peterson's squad to be right in the middle of things again by the end of the regular season.

Key games

A25: Minden at Adams Central; Pierce at Wahoo; Lincoln Christian at Lincoln Lutheran

S1: Aurora at Boone Central; Wahoo at Ashland-Greenwood

S8: Ashland-Greenwood at Aurora

S15: Pierce at Omaha Roncalli

S22: Columbus Lakeview at Wahoo

S29: McCook at Ogallala

O6: Aurora at Adams Central

O13: Boone Central at Pierce; Ashland-Greenwood at Omaha Roncalli; Adams Central at McCook

O20: Columbus Scotus at Columbus Lakeview

Players to watch

RB Keenan Valverde, Pierce (5-7 | 160 } Sr.): Speed to burn with a 4.5 40, Valverde ran for 1,900 yards and 26 touchdowns a year ago on a Pierce team that was full of weapons. He figures to get the ball even more in 2023 as the Bluejays begin a new era of football.

QB Brady McGill, Omaha Roncalli (6-4 | 195 | Sr.): Perhaps the top quarterback in C-1, McGill is getting recruiting interest from a number of Division I programs after throwing for 1,849 yards and running for 315 more while accounting for 31 touchdowns in 2022. He's also a heck of a kicker, going 4-of-5 on field goals last season with a long of 47 yards.

ATH Harry Caskey, Ogallala (6-4 | 220 | Sr.): Caskey does a little bit of everything for the Indians, evidenced by his 596 passing yards, 780 rushing yards, and 255 receiving yards last season while accounting for 17 touchdowns. With offers from Air Force, Army, and South Dakota, among others, Caskey has a bright future at the next level.