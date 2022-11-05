Class C-1: Ghaifan's 28 kills power GICC to program's 11th state championship

Lucy Ghaifan pounded 28 kills, including four in the deciding stretch of Set 4, and Grand Island Central Catholic downed Gothenberg 25-12, 23-25, 25-17, 25-17 to win the Class C-1 state volleyball title.
The title was the Crusaders' 11th in 20 championship match appearances, and was head coach Sharon Zavala's 1,151st career win.
Ghaifan, a 6-foot senior, added three blocks for GICC (32-2). After she rotated to the front row with the fourth set tied at 15, the Crusaders outscored Gothenburg 10-2 to end the match with Ghaifan adding two blocks during the run.
GICC also got got 12 kills and 29 digs from Gracie Woods.
Gothenburg (33-4), making its first championship appearance in just its second-ever trip to state, was led by Clara Evert's 12 kills and 15 digs. She was the only Swede to finish with double-figure kills as the GICC defense limited Gothenburg to .049 hitting.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436.
