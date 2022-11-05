 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Class C-1: Ghaifan's 28 kills power GICC to program's 11th state championship

GICC's Lucy Ghaifan (20) celebrates a kill with her team in the first set during the class C-1 state volleyball championship match, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Devaney Sports Center.

 KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star

Lucy Ghaifan pounded 28 kills, including four in the deciding stretch of Set 4, and Grand Island Central Catholic downed Gothenberg 25-12, 23-25, 25-17, 25-17 to win the Class C-1 state volleyball title.

The title was the Crusaders' 11th in 20 championship match appearances, and was head coach Sharon Zavala's 1,151st career win.

Ghaifan, a 6-foot senior, added three blocks for GICC (32-2). After she rotated to the front row with the fourth set tied at 15, the Crusaders outscored Gothenburg 10-2 to end the match with Ghaifan adding two blocks during the run.

GICC also got got 12 kills and 29 digs from Gracie Woods.

Gothenburg (33-4), making its first championship appearance in just its second-ever trip to state, was led by Clara Evert's 12 kills and 15 digs. She was the only Swede to finish with double-figure kills as the GICC defense limited Gothenburg to .049 hitting.

Check back for updates to this story

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @ChrisBasnettLJS.

Assistant sports editor/high schools

A Ravenna native, Chris Basnett joined the Journal Star in 2016 and has more than 20 years of experience covering prep, college, and professional sports.

