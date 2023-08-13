This has been the class of repeat champions, with four teams winning at least two straight titles since 2012. Can Bennington add to its impressive run, or will new blood find its way to Lincoln?

Defending champion: Bennington

The Badgers' second straight state title was just as dominant as their first, with their four playoff victories coming by an average of 28.5 points. Only twice in its last eight playoff games has Bennington been held to less than 30 points.

Things will look a little different this year, as five all-state players graduate, including quarterback Trey Bird. But the pieces are in place for another run. Defensive back Gunnar Lym will be one of the top players in Class B, and junior Kyler Lauridsen led Bennington in tackles last season as a sophomore.

Because of the way Bennington has dominated opponents over the past two seasons, plenty of juniors and seniors this year got valuable playing time as younger players for coach Kam Lenhart, who is an astounding 35-2 as Bennington's head coach.

It might not be quite as easy this season for a program that has won 26 games in a row, but the Badgers are on top until someone knocks them off.

Other teams to watch

Waverly (9-3, B state semifinals, No. 4 final ranking): The Vikings have put themselves in the mix plenty of times in recent seasons. With the 1-2 punch of Evan Kastens and Aden Smith (1,458 yards, 16 TDs) back at running back, and linebacker Drew Moser returning to lead what is always one of the top defenses in the state, Waverly should be right there again if the Vikings can develop their offensive line.

Scottsbluff (10-2, B state semifinals, No. 3): Sebastian Boyle, one of the state's top running backs, will power a Bearcats program that has made two finals appearances with another trip to the semifinals over the past five seasons. Boyle is within striking distance of the Class B record for career rushing yards, and Scottsbluff will need him to carry the load while a squad with just eight returning starters develops around him.

York (7-4, B state quarterfinals, No. 5): If the Dukes can unlock more explosiveness on offense, there's an opportunity to move up in the Class B pecking order. A good place to start will be with Carter Stenger, who could line up at quarter back or receiver in York's spread offense. Seth Erickson gives the Dukes another threat out of the backfield after running for more than five yards per carry in 2022.

Elkhorn (7-3, B state first round, No. 6): An upset loss to Grand Island Northwest in the 2022 postseason meant Elkhorn ended a football season without at least one playoff win for the first time since 2016. Like many teams in Class B, the Antlers will have to replace double-digit starters. That could mean a bit more diversity in what has long been one of the best ground attacks in the state.

Elkhorn North (7-4, B state quarterfinals, No. 8): The Wolves are poised for a big jump in 2023, with 15 starters back from the first playoff team in Elkhorn North's short history. Sam Thomas and Brock Marler will be four-year starters and part of the first senior class to spend four years at Elkhorn North. Replacing all-state quarterback Josh Basilevac will be a priority.

Blair (5-5, B first round, unranked): Could be a huge year for the Bears, who return 19 starters from a 5-5 playoff team. Quarterback Bode Soukup will be a three-year starter, and he'll have a stacked receiving corps to throw to in J'Shawn Unger, Ethan Baessler, Brady Brown, Ben Holcolmb, and Crayton Macholan. Brock Templar returns at running back, as do four of last year's five starting offensive linemen.

Lincoln Pius X (5-5, B state first round, No. 9): The Thunderbolts were welcomed back to Class B with one of the state's toughest schedules last season, but were largely competitive for good chunks in many of their losses. Offensive linemen Brayden Matulka, Nicholas Steuter and Prestyn Oglesby are returning starters, as is junior quarterback Kolbe Volkmer. An early-season trip to Scottsbluff will be a big test.

Omaha Skutt (7-4, B state quarterfinals, No. 7): The biggest senior class in program history — a whopping 32 seniors out for football — have Skutt hoping for a return to the upper echelon of Class B. There is experience nearly everywhere, and a tradition few in the class can match.

Key games

A18: Elkhorn North at Beatrice; Norris at Blair.

A25: Bennington at Omaha Skutt; Blair at Plattsmouth; Waverly at Elkhorn; Lincoln Pius X at Scottsbluff

S1: Seward at Lincoln Pius X; Omaha Skutt at Grand Island Northwest.

S8: Bennington at York; Omaha Gross at Elkhorn.

S14: Grand Island Northwest at Elkhorn North.

S15: Norris at Waverly.

S22: Bennington at Elkhorn.

S29: Waverly at Scottsbluff; Blair at Bennington.

O13: Beatrice at Lincoln Pius X.

O20: York at Grand Island Northwest; Lincoln Pius X at Norris

Players to watch

RB Sebastien Boyle, Scottsbluff (6-0 | 210 | Sr.): One of the best in the state, no matter the class. Boyle already holds the Scottsbluff school record for career rushing yards, and is averaging better than eight yards per carry in his career. He's a little more than 1,500 yards away from the Class B career rushing record.

OL/DL Sam Thomas, Elkhorn North (6-5 | 270 | Sr.): The rare four-year starter on the offensive and defensive lines, Thomas has multiple FCS offers in addition to offers from Coastal Carolina and Northern Illinois. All-State as a junior, Thomas is the lynchpin up front for an Elkhorn North program coming off its first-ever playoff season.

LB Kyler Lauridsen, Bennington (5-10 | 155 | Jr.): Don't let Lauridsen's lack of size fool you: he's one of the best athletes in a Bennington program chock-full of talent. As a sophomore in 2022, Lauridsen led the Badgers in tackles from his linebacker spot. Of Lauridsen's 103 tackles last year 55 were of the solo variety. He also had 14 tackles for loss.

DB Gunnar Lym, Bennington (6-0 | 180 | Sr.): The leader of what should be another fierce Bennington defense, Lym had 92 tackles and four interceptions as a junior and will be one of the top players in Class B in 2023. As the Badgers work out the kinks offensively with a revamped lineup and new offensive coordinator, Lym's value on defense will skyrocket.

ATH Ethan Baessler, Blair (5-10 | 170 | Sr.): Expect to see Baessler all over the field, with speed that plays at any level — 10.52 in the 100 meters is a good place to start. He'll catch passes, work out of the backfield, and play defensive back as well.

QB Bode Soukup, Blair (6-2 | 185 | Sr.): Entering his third season as a starter, Baessler threw for 1,615 yards and 16 touchdowns last season while setting a school record for completions. He'll direct what should be a potent Blair offense.

QB Colby Duncan, Omaha Gross (6-1 |170 | Sr.): Gross has plenty of spots to fill after a big senior class took the Cougars to last season's Class B final, but quarterback isn't one of them. Duncan's steady hand — he threw for nearly 1,800 yards and 20 touchdowns last season — will be critical for a Gross team replacing 17 starters.

TE/DE Joseph Stein, Grand Island Northwest (6-6 | 230 | Sr.): You want measurables? Stein has them with his 6-foot-6, 230-pound frame and 300-pound bench press. The Northern Illinois commit will be a matchup nightmare as Northwest tries to crank up its passing game.