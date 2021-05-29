Class Acts honors area's top students

For 27 years, the Lincoln Journal Star’s Class Acts section has recognized seniors who have excelled academically in Southeast Nebraska high schools.

This year, we invited the principals of 45 area schools to nominate eligible students, who in turn were asked to submit photos, personal top 5s and future plans.

By the deadline, 351 students had responded with information and a photograph. Their bios are featured throughout the section.

Eligible Lincoln Public Schools students achieved summa cum laude status (cumulative weighted GPA of 4.25 or higher). Students at other Lancaster County schools had to rank in the top 5% of their graduating classes.

Other schools in the Journal Star's newspaper circulation area nominated their valedictorians, salutatorians or equivalents.

All students with minimum cumulative ACT scores of 32 were eligible.

Many of the seniors also responded to optional questions we posed:

* Do you feel the pandemic set back your education over the past year? If so, how?

* What is your dream job?

See JournalStar.com for responses to those questions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0