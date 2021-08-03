Cindy Lange-Kubick:Zoo's beloved Leo is back, April 30, 2008

Cindy Lange-Kubick Columnist Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places. Follow Cindy Lange-Kubick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When the Lincoln Children's Zoo opened this spring without Leo the Paper Eating Lion, rumors began to flow, like beer at Barry's after Nebraska's big Spring Game victory.

Some speculated our beloved Leo, with his goofy smile and peerless suction, had been part of behind-the-scenes maneuvering in the Nebraska State Fair move.

We'll give you the lion if you'll just take the damn racing pigs out of town. Deal?

Others believed the 2015 Vision group, eager to leave behind all traces of old Lincoln, had deemed Leo "too small-town" and had turned him into an avant garde sculpture for its arts and humanities pillar.

Fortunately for the citizenry, they were wrong.

Six days after the zoo opened for the 2008 season, Leo was back, tucked around the corner from the Safari Cafe and the new Dromedary Docking Station, talking to himself, same as always.

Hi, boys and girls! I'm Leo the Paper Eating Lion. Paper! Paper! Paper! I just loooove paper!

He sounded as happy as a lion trapped for 43 years in a wooden circus wagon could sound.

And he looked, well, more fabulous than ever.