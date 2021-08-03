Cindy Lange-Kubick: Zach the the reading thrones, Feb. 12, 2007

He had blond hair that didn't like to stay combed and fingernails his mom could never keep clean.

He was always in a hurry. He didn't crawl very long before he started walking.

He liked learning new things. He loved trains and his baby sister Brittany. He named one of his calves Spitfire and another Jake.

He liked baseball and soccer and standing on top of the big dirt pile by the driveway. He always liked to watch cartoons at suppertime, even though his parents wouldn't always let him.

When he was a pre-schooler, he liked to crawl into his dad's recliner and study the pictures of the big farm machines in his dad's catalogs.

His mom liked to read and his dad liked to read and Zach liked to read.

They always kept books in the pickup his dad drove and the car his mom drove so Zach would have something to read when he felt like reading.

At school, his teachers asked him, "Zach, why is your backpack so heavy?"

He would open it up: Books!

Mr. Christiansen, Zach's parents said that spring day, we would like to honor our son.