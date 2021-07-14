Cindy Lange-Kubick: Woman in white leaves mark on friends, Aug. 27, 2000

Everyone you talk to remembers how much better she was this summer.

Those two glorious months of June and July. How she traveled and danced and planned to teach again in the fall -- the art of writing and life to her students at Doane College.

Instead, Sheila Reiter died early Thursday morning. She was 58. Cervical cancer -- diagnosed Feb. 2, zapped with chemotherapy and radiation -- returned with a fury six weeks ago.

"It is sad," she told those gathered around her hospital bed in late July. "It is dramatic. But it's OK. I'm full. I have lived the most wonderful life."

I always meant to write about Sheila Reiter. She was on my list.

But I never did. Something else always came up.

Reiter didn't let things wait, her friends and family will tell you.

"She made the most of every single moment," says Cinnamon Dokken, owner of the used bookstore below Reiter's second-floor, 14th Street apartment. "She saw beauty in everyday things."

And she made an impression.