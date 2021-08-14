Cindy Lange-Kubick:When Christmas cards fell from the sky, Dec. 24, 2011

"But we never lost the town."

But he would lose friends; half the guys in his platoon never came home.

Later, he would learn that December battle was the biggest single military engagement of the war. Then, all he knew was the window outside his foxhole.

And he knew the days were short that winter, too, so far north. And that the battle wasn't over, even though there was a lull in the days leading up to Christmas.

"It had quieted down and a few of us could gather at this little Catholic church for communion. It started to get dark and it started to snow again so they hurried us out."

Ed's widowed mother was waiting for him at home, four blue stars in her window. His three older brothers were scattered across the globe, all of them soldiers.

It wasn't much of a Christmas. He can't remember the holiday meal, what they ate, whether they ate it before church or after.

But who could forget those cards falling from the heavens? Or, rather, from lightly packed German artillery shells.

Ed had heard of Brilliant Betty and Axis Sally sowing discontent over radio waves, but not the ploy with the cards, meant to take the fight out of the G.I.s.