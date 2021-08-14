Cindy Lange-Kubick:When Christmas cards fell from the sky, Dec. 24, 2011

This column originally ran on Dec. 24, 2011.
The men trudged to their foxholes that Christmas Eve, after a quick Mass at what was left of the Catholic church in the mountain village.
The boom came first.
Ed Trumble looked up as thousands of pieces of paper floated to earth, mingling with the falling snow under a low gray sky.
The soldiers helping hold the line in the German border town in late December 1944 bent down, snatching up what hadn't been turned to confetti.
In their hands, they held Christmas cards from the Germans, propaganda with scorched edges.
A drawing of holly with red berries. We thought you would be home for Christmas...
A sad-eyed girl looking at a hollow-eyed man. Daddy, I'm so afraid...
Black and white images of war. Well soldier, here you are in No-Man's Land just before Christmas far from home and your loved ones...
Most of the men laughed and tossed the cards aside. But a 20-year-old Lincoln Northeast grad tucked three in his field jacket pocket.
Ed would be on a hospital train bound for France three weeks later, his left eardrum ruptured from a bomb blast that blew his helmet off.
This December, an 87-year-old man who made his fortune selling greeting cards in Colorado made copies of what fell from the sky that night and mailed them to Lincoln.
* * *
Paul Lange has a photograph in his townhouse: three teenagers in black and white -- Paul and Ed and Gordon Otte.
"Back then, we thought we were pretty cool guys," says Paul. "Seventy years we've been friends."
The buddies worked on cars together, got kicked out of the Boy Scouts, dated girls, hung out at burger joints.
They pitched pennies into the cracks at the White Rose Gas Station the Sunday that Pearl Harbor was bombed.
They knew their futures were tied up in what had happened that day.
They figured they'd enlist together in the Cornhusker Squadron of the Navy, see the world from a ship.
Paul did end up in the Navy, a second-class petty officer and aerial gunner. But Ed's eyes weren't good enough, and he and Gordon found themselves drafted in the Army infantry.
By October 1944, Ed was holed up in Hofen, Germany, on the border with Belgium.
The Battle of the Bulge started in mid-December.
"We were vastly outnumbered," Ed said from the office of Trumble Greetings in Boulder.
"But we never lost the town."
But he would lose friends; half the guys in his platoon never came home.
Later, he would learn that December battle was the biggest single military engagement of the war. Then, all he knew was the window outside his foxhole.
And he knew the days were short that winter, too, so far north. And that the battle wasn't over, even though there was a lull in the days leading up to Christmas.
"It had quieted down and a few of us could gather at this little Catholic church for communion. It started to get dark and it started to snow again so they hurried us out."
Ed's widowed mother was waiting for him at home, four blue stars in her window. His three older brothers were scattered across the globe, all of them soldiers.
It wasn't much of a Christmas. He can't remember the holiday meal, what they ate, whether they ate it before church or after.
But who could forget those cards falling from the heavens? Or, rather, from lightly packed German artillery shells.
Ed had heard of Brilliant Betty and Axis Sally sowing discontent over radio waves, but not the ploy with the cards, meant to take the fight out of the G.I.s.
It didn't work.
"Why would we surrender? We had just destroyed the entire German division."
Even though most of his fellow soldiers left the cards where they lay, Ed had other plans.
"I thought, if I ever get out of here, these will be nice keepsakes."
* * *
Paul and Ed never lost touch. Paul came home from the Navy and went into the grocery business with his father.
Ed returned and earned a business degree at the university. He celebrated Christmas 1945 with his mom and three brothers, all of them home and safe.
In 1949, he moved to Colorado, where two of his brothers had settled and where he started a greeting card company with a cowboy artist he'd met. After his business partner died in 1965, Ed carried on, renaming the company Leanin' Tree. His four children help run the business and, along with 300 more employees, they design, manufacture, market and sell nearly 150 million cards a year.
"From the day I woke up on that hospital train, I've been the luckiest guy there ever was. Good fortune has followed me all of my life."
In 1973, Paul followed Ed out to Colorado, working as operations manager for the card company before retiring to Lincoln with his wife.
Ed called his friend last month after visiting the World War II museum in New Orleans. They want the propaganda cards for their new Battle of the Bulge exhibit, he told Paul. They'd never heard of them.
Then he made a set of color copies and mailed them to Lincoln. Paul figured there was a story in those cards and called the paper.
In his Lincoln living room, he has a stack of Christmas cards from friends and relatives. One is a Leanin' Tree card, with a note scrawled at the bottom in an old soldier's hand.
Old memories, old days, old times, that's what we all are, old...
Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.
