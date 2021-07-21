Cindy Lange-Kubick: What a dying dog can get away with, Oct. 6, 2002

And he does, somehow still pulling the comforter halfway to the floor to make himself a dog bed at midnight and leave us freezing by morning.

It’s nothing we did, the vet tells us — not too many pizza crusts, or chicken bones, or Halloween candy left on the coffee table.

Not too much exercise or too little, it’s just the way it is. The way he was born, probably.

Higgins is old, but not that old. When we brought him home from the pound, they said he was 2. Or 3. And so when we celebrated his birthday on Aug. 26th, or 27th — no one can agree on the date he came to live with us either — we’d tell ourselves, Higgins is 3 or 4 this year, and then 5 or 6, 8 or 9.

And now he’s 10. Or 11. And I’m trying to figure out how to let him go.

It’s a crazy thing, grieving so much for a silly, short-legged mutt who’d betray me in a second for a stale bagel with peanut butter.

My friend Stan assures me it’s natural. He still has the cremated remains of his beagle Bubba who died five years ago, and when he dies Bubba’s going in the ground with him.

A guy might have only one really good dog in his life, Stan tells me, and I know he’s right.