Cindy Lange-Kubick: What a dying dog can get away with, Oct. 6, 2002

A dying dog can get away with a lot, you know.
Just ask Higgins.
When the youngest Kubick started to occasionally relieve himself in the laundry room, I scolded him soundly — bad dog, bad dog, bad dog — while he slunk away with woefully unrepentant eyes.
Now that he’s officially on the road to the doggie hereafter, I just grab the vinegar and the paper towels and wipe his new indoor fire hydrant (always the same spot between the water heater and the suitcases) clean.
Damn dog.
I’ve taken to calling him that a lot lately, while scouring the laundry room, vacuuming the fur he leaves behind in clumps on the carpet and the backseat of the mini-van.
I repeat his many faults like a mantra: the incessant shedding, constant begging, horrible breath, garbage can scavenging, willful street crossing. The way he still barks at my parents after all these years, chases Frank the mailman, assorted pizza delivery boys and every squirrel in the 402 area code.
Maybe I think it will make it easier.
These days Higgins looks like a canine Kate Moss, thanks to his failing heart, his lungs congested as 27th Street at rush hour. When he comes upstairs each night, wheezing like an old man with emphysema, I pray he’ll wake up in the morning.
And he does, somehow still pulling the comforter halfway to the floor to make himself a dog bed at midnight and leave us freezing by morning.
It’s nothing we did, the vet tells us — not too many pizza crusts, or chicken bones, or Halloween candy left on the coffee table.
Not too much exercise or too little, it’s just the way it is. The way he was born, probably.
Higgins is old, but not that old. When we brought him home from the pound, they said he was 2. Or 3. And so when we celebrated his birthday on Aug. 26th, or 27th — no one can agree on the date he came to live with us either — we’d tell ourselves, Higgins is 3 or 4 this year, and then 5 or 6, 8 or 9.
And now he’s 10. Or 11. And I’m trying to figure out how to let him go.
It’s a crazy thing, grieving so much for a silly, short-legged mutt who’d betray me in a second for a stale bagel with peanut butter.
My friend Stan assures me it’s natural. He still has the cremated remains of his beagle Bubba who died five years ago, and when he dies Bubba’s going in the ground with him.
A guy might have only one really good dog in his life, Stan tells me, and I know he’s right.
Still, when you get a pet you know, in theory, that this animal is going to die. The same way that the little girl who begged for a dog — I’ll feed him! I’ll walk him! I promise! — is going to grow up and leave home.
My son once asked me if I was sorry we had Higgins since we’d lose him some day and that would hurt pretty bad.
I told him no. Of course not.
It was one of those “Velveteen Rabbit” moments, a chance to talk about the risks of love and loss.
Now I remind myself that this is the natural order of things.
And when that doesn’t work I remind myself that in some places people eat dog.
That to some restaurant owner somewhere Higgins is nothing more than a $6.95 house special with brown sauce and mixed vegetables.
I tell myself how grand it will be when I’m done chopping up doggie drugs and hiding them in hamburger and leftover Chicken McNuggets. How nice it will be not to have to worry about doggie boarding when we take vacations. How quiet it will be coming home.
And then I find myself blubbering on lonely walks or misting up as he lounges at my feet in the dining room, his belly folding in and out like an accordion with each breath.
Damn dog, I whisper.
Higgins just looks at me with those woeful eyes. He knows I don’t mean it.
And then he gives an extra cough, maybe two, knowing that a dog who’s dying has a pretty good chance of scoring that last bite of brownie sitting on my plate.
