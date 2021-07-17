Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'We're trying to stop the cycle,' April, 9, 2001

For two hours she catches up on paperwork and phone calls, filling half a page in her bulging Franklin Planner with a to-do list from a sunny, third-floor office.

In another life she cut hair. Now she fixes families.

Or tries to.

"It's not easy," says the 35-year-old with fluffy, bottle-blond hair. "But it's my job to not just say, ‘Mom hit her kid. What a horrible person.' It's my job to say, ‘Hey, what's going on? What can we do to fix it?'"

The Protection and Safety Division caseworker and the kids in her care live in a world of before and after.

Before this happened. Before the cops came. Before this mess.

After my court date. After my kids come back. After this is all over.

Wendy comes along after the bruises heal and the bones mend. But the abuse is like a geological blueprint. The way after millions of years you can still see the shadows of glaciers and floods in the Earth's crust, the effects of violence and neglect are seared to the souls of kids years later.

The caseworker works to soften the scars.

"It's a cycle," she says. "We're trying to stop the cycle."