Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'We're trying to stop the cycle,' April, 9, 2001

This column originally ran on April 9, 2001. It was part of a series.
ABOUT THIS SERIES
In early February Lincoln Journal Star reporter Cindy Lange-Kubick and photojournalist Eric Gregory spent a week with Protection and Safety caseworker Wendy Bolls. This series takes you through a week with Wendy.
Tuesday: Wendy was once a foster parent -- we take a look at foster care -- and how it affects children.
Wednesday: Court is the caseworker's least favorite place -- but it's where decisions are made for families and kids. A look at the justice system.
Thursday: The caseworker loves her work, but the burnout factor is high. We tell you why.
Friday: Wendy survives another week on the front lines and a snowstorm to boot. We also look back at the lives of the children in her care seven weeks later.
MONDAY
Editor's note: The names of state wards and their parents have been changed.
When Wendy Bolls can't sleep she gets up, feeds her cats, sets her VCR and heads downtown.
This Monday she is at her battered desk shortly after sunrise. She eats a green banana, sips iced tea and sets the radio to The Blaze, 106.3.
For two hours she catches up on paperwork and phone calls, filling half a page in her bulging Franklin Planner with a to-do list from a sunny, third-floor office.
In another life she cut hair. Now she fixes families.
Or tries to.
"It's not easy," says the 35-year-old with fluffy, bottle-blond hair. "But it's my job to not just say, ‘Mom hit her kid. What a horrible person.' It's my job to say, ‘Hey, what's going on? What can we do to fix it?'"
The Protection and Safety Division caseworker and the kids in her care live in a world of before and after.
Before this happened. Before the cops came. Before this mess.
After my court date. After my kids come back. After this is all over.
Wendy comes along after the bruises heal and the bones mend. But the abuse is like a geological blueprint. The way after millions of years you can still see the shadows of glaciers and floods in the Earth's crust, the effects of violence and neglect are seared to the souls of kids years later.
The caseworker works to soften the scars.
"It's a cycle," she says. "We're trying to stop the cycle."
It's not easy. By the time the state becomes involved in a family's life there is often a long history of neglect and abuse, the kind of chronic maltreatment that requires more than a slap on the hands and a parenting manual.
Poverty plays a part.
According to the 1996 Third National Incidence Study of Child Abuse and Neglect, children whose families earned less than $15,000 a year were almost 14 times more likely to be abused -- and 44 times more likely to be neglected -- than children whose families earned $30,000 a year or more.
"It's the No. 1 reason this kind of stuff happens to families," the caseworker says. "You can't pay your bills, you gotta drive a crappy car, live in a crappy house, it makes you stressed."
Wendy grew up 40 miles from here, in Beatrice, the only child of a stay-at-home mother and a drug- and alcohol-addicted father.
Her home life was chaotic. Filled with tension.
"It helped me understand where these families are coming from," explains the single woman who loves sprint car racing and cats, soap operas and kids.
Her kids.
Their faces line the wall of the office she shares with fellow Protection and Safety workers Tracy Armiger and Megan Wall.
Her godson. Her foster grandson. State wards in her care.
"That's Hank," she says, pointing a polished nail at a blue-eyed baby with a fat bottom lip. "Isn't he so sweet?"
"That's my Patty Jo."
Patty Jo's mom has lost each of her eight children; she served time a few years back for trying to suffocate one of them.
"She says she's going to keep having babies until we let her keep one."
"That's Melissa ... She's a punkin head."
"This is Amber ..."
Amber was her first case. A baby girl in police custody. Her mother was 17 and mad at the world. She was sent to the state juvenile facility in Geneva, and Grandma kept the baby in a house crawling with cockroaches and smeared with cat feces.
In the year since, Amber has lived in six homes. Shuffled from place to place like a sandbag on a swollen river bank. Since summer she's stayed put with relatives in Omaha. Wendy keeps her fingers crossed it will work out.
Everyone says Wendy Bolls has what it takes to be a good Protection and Safety worker.
Organization. Perseverance. Empathy. Humor.
"Sometimes we have to laugh at some pretty sick things," she says. "You have to do that kind of to keep your sanity."
The woman who wears Avon Drama Queen lipstick and has a peace sign tattooed on her right ankle brings home $1,700 a month after taxes, enough for groceries, rent, a car payment and cat food.
All the time, she must make decisions, between bad and worse, good and better. Weighing risks with a policy book in one hand, her heart in the other.
Rarely is life balanced.
The phone calls prove it.
A foster mom who says she can't keep a child.
A principal worried about a 12-year-old state ward who threatened to kill himself.
A crying, crack-addicted mother who wants her kids back.
When the phone quits ringing, Wendy sighs, head in hands.
Then she dials new numbers.
To the 12-year-old's mother: "That's good, that's good. .. Tell Matthew, ‘Way to go kid, rule the world.'"
To the foster mom: "What are you saying: that you want her out now or what?"
She is a medic with a degree in human relations careening toward the mangled wreck of people's lives.
Some days she needs a tourniquet. Other days a gauze pad and a prayer will do the job.
This noon she heads for Northeast High School to stick a Band-Aid on a troubled state ward. Maggie, 15, has been skipping school with a couple of boys, and Wendy wants it to stop.
Wendy loves Maggie. She's the kid she carries home in her head, the one she can't let go.
The caseworker puts her fears before two staff members while they wait for the student to show.
"I'm worried she's out having sex."
"I'd be worried about both those young men," one of them answers. "Drugs, too."
Maggie walks into the room, fine brown hair in a short ponytail, Winnie-the-Pooh smiling across her backpack. She looks 12. The kind of girl who ghost walks through a big high school like this one.
"These ‘TRs' don't mean totally radical," Wendy says, showing her the truancies on the attendance sheet.
Maggie stares at the floor, answers questions in a whisper.
When the caseworker first met Maggie she was like this all the time. Shell-shocked.
She told investigators her father molested her for seven years. He admitted it. Now her mother says she's leaving town. Her foster mom wants her out.
Today's meeting lasts 15 minutes and ends with a plan to keep Maggie in class.
"You go, girl," Wendy says, holding up her hand for a high five. "No more skipping."
It's 2:12 before Wendy hits the Burger King drive-thru. She's back at her desk eating a cheeseburger and fries 15 minutes later, dialing numbers while the fries grow cold.
An hour and five phone calls later she's walking up the wooden steps of the Cheerio Apartments to visit a young mother whose children are in foster care.
Today is one of several weekly visits between mom and kids. A family support worker sits in the corner, supervising.
The 22-year-old mother is trying to get her life back together after charges of neglect and a series of suicide attempts.
She answers Wendy's ring holding her baby. Her 3-year-old flings himself at the caseworker, then rushes around the room like a pinball, jabbering and giggling.
The apartment is dreary, walls and carpet dingy as dust. A new boyfriend holds the mother's 2-year-old on his lap. She calls him Dad.
So many of the children cling to whoever walks into their lives, says Wendy.
"They have no boundaries and that's how they get in the arms of child molesters."
The 3-year-old whirlwind hurtles toward the caseworker and bites her arm through her coat. "Ouch," she yelps. "You got me good."
She checks out the apartment, cuddles the baby.
"He's got that gurgly sound," she says, listening to breathing that sounds like soda being slurped through a straw. "Has he seen a doctor?"
The mother nods her head, peeling an orange while the little ones frantically drum her hips.
"Right now," she says, "my kids are in a better place while I'm getting better."
But before Wendy leaves, the woman asks the question all the mothers ask: When can she have them back?
Wendy doesn't make any promises.
Do what you need to do. We'll see.
"Of course we want children to be with their family," she says later. "Can you imagine going through your whole life having no family members? No way."
But once a child becomes a state ward it's like ending up in intensive care. It takes time to recover. And more than promises.
A Protection and Safety worker's initial goal is to keep families together.
Most of the time, that's what they want, too.
No matter how bad home is.
"We've learned that kids can grow up in a pretty bad environment but Mom's Mom and Dad's Dad," says Lincoln foster parent Chris Gille.
Wendy knows how the children feel, that planetary pull toward home and all that is familiar -- even if it means loneliness, neglect or worse.
"When my dad was drinking and drugging he was a superhero."
She thinks of blue-eyed Hank with the fat bottom lip and the mountains his mother has to climb.
"I think she loves this little boy like nobody else but she loves drugs, too. You gotta free all your demons and you gotta kick meth, too? C'mon, it's like standing next to the Empire State Building with an ice pick and you gotta knock it down, what are you gonna do?"
Plenty of parents grab the ice pick. On average, families are in the system two years -- more than 60 percent of them end up reunited.
Others just tread water to keep from drowning. They are chronic alcoholics, drug addicts, the mentally ill. When someone throws them a lifejacket -- they grab it.
And sometimes that means saying goodbye to your kids. In 1999 adoptions of 258 state wards were finalized, according to the Nebraska Health and Human Services System. Last year in Lancaster County the court moved to terminate the parental rights of 37 families.
Wendy is working toward termination for Hank.
The 1-year-old is in a foster home, and the young couple wants to adopt him. His mother has left the state.
"I have a feeling Mom knows adoption is best," says Wendy. "But she won't call me up and relinquish her rights. She'll let me terminate, then she can blame us. And that's OK."
Wendy leaves the Cheerio Apartments behind and guns the car down 10th Street into a blue and gray late afternoon.
"Move it over, dude," she instructs a car slowing traffic ahead, then pulls to a stop in front of a low, brown duplex.
It's warm inside, homey, a pair of bikes in the corner of the living room, a plate of cookies on the kitchen counter, photos everywhere: a boy with a cowlick, a curly-haired girl on a horse.
Two years ago the stepdad was charged with sexually assaulting his 14-year-old stepdaughter, Wendy explains. He's in jail. Their mother was charged with failure to protect -- because she knew about the abuse and did nothing -- and the kids became state wards living at home.
Wendy plops on a blue couch holding the family's pet gerbil, cooing into his fat brown face.
Mother and caseworker chat about the children.
"I want this to be done," says the woman. "Let me have my life."
"I hear you," says Wendy. "I'm telling the judge to shut this thing up. There's no reason for us to be in here."
She stays a while, pelting soft orange and blue balls at the boy with the cowlick who throws them back, giggling so much he falls to the carpet coughing.
"You're smoking too much," Wendy teases. "What are you up to? Two packs a day?"
It's nearly 6 o'clock when she wheels the gray state car into the damp underground parking garage.
Before she heads home it's one more trip back to the office to dictate a court report.
Just another 11-hour Monday.
