Cindy Lange-Kubick: Unlikely duo who rescued Malone Center to be honored, April 26, 2005

“The Malone needs some help with its new building,” he remembers saying. “We want it to be successful.”

He called Lincoln’s mayor, Helen Boosalis.

Come down to T Street, he told her.

He showed her the old center. Even if the radial was never built, this building wouldn’t do. It was too small, needed too many repairs.

In less than a week, Frey raised more than a million dollars.

“The community really gave,” Robinson remembers. “A lot of people made that happen.”

Before the new center opened in 1982, Boosalis handed Robinson the building’s title. It was paid for, he says, free and clear.

A year later, Frey and his wife, Marie, were invited to the dedication of the Malone Center’s gymnasium — The John H. Frey Gymnasium.

Frey grew up in Nebraska. A white man in mostly white communities. His job with the Lincoln Foundation was to help make Lincoln a strong community.

He met Robinson. A black man who knew what it was to have doors of opportunity shut all around him.

Helping the Malone Center and working with Robinson, changed him, Frey says.