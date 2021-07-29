Cindy Lange-Kubick: Unlikely duo who rescued Malone Center to be honored, April 26, 2005

Two men sit at a dining room table, wearing ties and shiny dress shoes.
John Frey is 85. Wright Robinson is 81.
They make light of their ailments, how hard it is to get around, the woes of forgetfulness.
But they still remember how they met more than 25 years ago, back when the Clyde Malone Community Center needed help.
The city had grand plans to build a radial through the north part of town, right across 2030 T St., where the Malone Center sat.
And when that road went through, they’d need a new building.
“I asked my brother Frey here to do something,” remembers Robinson, a stately man with wavy silver hair swept back from his forehead.
“He got it done.”
Frey leans forward to listen, a self-assured man in a gold tie, slowed by time.
“You had a worthy cause,” he tells his friend. “A great cause.”
The two will be honored Saturday at a banquet at Embassy Suites.
“They were the leaders,” says Malone Foundation Board President Claudius Shoniwa, standing by the dining room table in Frey’s retirement home apartment, snapping photographs.
“It was really a partnership.”
The Vision Realized. That’s what organizers from the Malone Foundation and Friends of the Malone Center are calling the evening.
“It’s a special award for these two gentlemen who had such a big hand in the center and the establishment of the foundation and gave a lifetime of service to the Lincoln community as a whole,” Shoniwa says.
In the late 1970s, Frey was president of the Lincoln Foundation. Robinson was president of the Malone Center Board of Directors.
One day, Frey met the center’s executive director. The director explained the problem.
Then Frey met with Robinson.
Robinson had worked as a janitor at the center when he was a teenager in the 1940s. Over the years he stayed connected, serving on the board and on committees.
Now he was a director at the Nebraska Equal Opportunity Commission. He knew firsthand the need for a community center. A place for black youth to gather, a place to give strength and support to black families, a place to connect black and white Lincoln.
They talked. Then Frey got on the phone.
He called on Lincoln’s foundations and businesses.
“The Malone needs some help with its new building,” he remembers saying. “We want it to be successful.”
He called Lincoln’s mayor, Helen Boosalis.
Come down to T Street, he told her.
He showed her the old center. Even if the radial was never built, this building wouldn’t do. It was too small, needed too many repairs.
In less than a week, Frey raised more than a million dollars.
“The community really gave,” Robinson remembers. “A lot of people made that happen.”
Before the new center opened in 1982, Boosalis handed Robinson the building’s title. It was paid for, he says, free and clear.
A year later, Frey and his wife, Marie, were invited to the dedication of the Malone Center’s gymnasium — The John H. Frey Gymnasium.
Frey grew up in Nebraska. A white man in mostly white communities. His job with the Lincoln Foundation was to help make Lincoln a strong community.
He met Robinson. A black man who knew what it was to have doors of opportunity shut all around him.
Helping the Malone Center and working with Robinson, changed him, Frey says.
“It educated me. It really told me the black community was part of the total community.”
Robinson learned from Frey, too.
“He talked good sense is the way I see it. That’s what’s necessary in a business situation.”
In 1990, Frey and Robinson helped form the Malone Center Foundation. Both served on the board of directors.
Now they have finally retired from that life.
Through their work together they helped build a community center and forged a friendship.
They have visited each other’s homes, broke bread together and worshipped in the same pew on Sunday morning.
His friend “put the feather in my cap,” Robinson says.
His friend is “a community activist, he really is,” Frey says. “He’s tenacious. He’s persistent.”
Both men have spent many hours worrying about the Malone Center and the foundation.
The center has struggled in the past few years. Those dark times are ending.
But it will take work to bring the center back to its rightful place, they say. It will take a commitment, like the one Lincoln made in 1982.
A commitment from an entire community.
