Cindy Lange-Kubick: Tracking a family a penny at a time, Feb. 25, 2001

In November that first year they earned $53.02. They spent $56.12.

"$3.10 in the hole," the young wife wrote at the bottom of the page.

Tom is 88 now. Emily celebrated her 86th birthday Friday. Their gas bill for February totaled four times an entire month's expenses in 1933.

Times have changed.

"Oh boy," says the husband, "have they ever."

But the Kaspars haven't. They are every auditor's dream come true; every credit card company's nightmare.

They could put credit counselors out of business in two do-it yourself steps:

"Don't go overboard in buying your stuff," is Emily's advice. "Do what you can with what you have."

Pay cash.

"We don't have credit cards," says Tom. "We never had credit cards. You use them, the next thing you know you owe too much and you can't pay it."

The couple retired to Lincoln in 1974. They bought their three bedroom brick ranch house in Meadowlane for $32,000.

"They wanted $35,000 for it," says Tom, "I said, 'I'll give you $30,000.'"