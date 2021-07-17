Cindy Lange-Kubick: Tracking a family a penny at a time, Feb. 25, 2001

This column originally ran on Feb. 25, 2001.
Not only can Emily and Tom Kaspar remember when a dime bought a loaf of bread, when gasoline sold for 20 cents a gallon, when a new stove cost $46.05, they can prove it.
To the penny.
Some people keep diaries. The Kaspars kept ledgers.
Book after book, row upon row of blue-lined paper covered with careful cursive trace the history of a 68-year marriage. And a changing world.
Emily began bookkeeping in the fall of 1933 shortly after the Czech couple began their married life in Prague (in a one-bedroom house that rented for $5).
On one side of a narrow, now tattered, brown book she listed expenses: milk, 15 cents a quart; bacon and a pack of cigarettes, 28 cents; $1.25 to the shoemaker; 55 cents for "groceries and recreation."
On the other side, income: bringing in hay, 50 cents; hauling coal, $4; scooping manure, a dollar.
"I made a dollar a day husking corn," says Tom, a tall man with a high forehead and a clipped old country accent. "A penny a bushel."
Those days Emily worked for 75 cents a week at the Prague Herald. Tom brought in 35 cents an hour working for the county.
In November that first year they earned $53.02. They spent $56.12.
"$3.10 in the hole," the young wife wrote at the bottom of the page.
Tom is 88 now. Emily celebrated her 86th birthday Friday. Their gas bill for February totaled four times an entire month's expenses in 1933.
Times have changed.
"Oh boy," says the husband, "have they ever."
But the Kaspars haven't. They are every auditor's dream come true; every credit card company's nightmare.
They could put credit counselors out of business in two do-it yourself steps:
"Don't go overboard in buying your stuff," is Emily's advice. "Do what you can with what you have."
Pay cash.
"We don't have credit cards," says Tom. "We never had credit cards. You use them, the next thing you know you owe too much and you can't pay it."
The couple retired to Lincoln in 1974. They bought their three bedroom brick ranch house in Meadowlane for $32,000.
"They wanted $35,000 for it," says Tom, "I said, 'I'll give you $30,000.'"
The couple can't remember why they began their now decades long accounting of pennies spent and pennies earned. They weren't looking for corners to cut. There weren't any. They weren't looking to find ways to put away for a rainy day. There wasn't money to save.
Maybe it was a sign of the times. Of practical, hardworking people struggling to make a life.
"I raked lawns for a dime," says Tom. "I worked for anybody, whenever I could make a dime I did."
Emily worked too. Baking pies at the Blue Star in Wahoo, capping bombs at the Ordnance Plant in Mead, taking in school teachers for room and board.
"They lived through the Depression and it made a very, very deep impression on them," says their son, Tom Kaspar Jr. (born in 1942, $5 for the doctor's bill, $10 for a week's hospital stay for mother and child).
They kept careful count but they were never stingy. They flew to Nebraska football games, ate out often, donated money and labor to the school, the Fire Department, the cemetery back home in Prague.
And now those books, the monetary details of their days, are an archive of a life.
Of Friday afternoon haircuts and Saturday night dates. New chainsaws and push brooms.
Packages of Certs from the department store (16 cents) and bags of popcorn at basketball games (35 cents). A six-pack of beer ($1.82) and a subscription to Reader's Digest ($4.63).
A $5 graduation gift to a niece in 1975. Sixty cents to a neighbor collecting for the Cancer Society in 1977. Seventy cents for two tickets to the movie and two wieners from the butcher shop in 1934.
They tell of more than changing prices, they tell of a changing world. A world once inhabited by King's, Safeway, Treasure City, Kresge's, Alice's, Cengas, Mr. B's, Blevin's Drug.
For more than 30 years Tom ran a Mobil Oil Co. gas route for the company famous for its winged red and white horse.
Mobil had a savings plan and Tom said yes when they offered him the chance to buy company stock.
"That's the smartest thing I ever said in my life," he says with a smile, the dividends of that investment running down the plus side of all those ledger pages.
Back then he spent his Sundays doing Mobil Oil paperwork. Gallons sold. Customers served.
The corporate office in Omaha used to hang those monthly reports in their office.
"As an example of how things should be done," says Tom Jr.
For a time -- those busy years raising Tom and his older sister, Sandra -- they let the ledger slip.
But for 68 years their books were balanced and so were their lives.
They tell you so from a sturdy oak kitchen table (purchased in 1939 for $19.95).
And worth every penny.
